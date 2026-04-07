LSU Football Starting Quarterback Expected To Miss Remainder of Spring Practice

LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt is expected to miss the remainder of Spring Camp after undergoing a procedure to remove pins from his foot.

The surgery, which Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers staff knew would be the case at this time, took out the pins from Leavitt's initial surgery after suffering a Lisfranc injury.

Leavitt has looked ahead of schedule during Spring Camp across the first two weeks where he will now remain on track for the summer and Fall Camp. The Arizona State transfer is expected to be sidelined for the remainfer of spring work.

"Sam [Leavitt] will be able to throw some and participate in 7-on-7, but not the team stuff. It was imperative to get quarterbacks. Our offense is pushed by the quarterback and tempo," Kiffin said prior to Spring Camp.

"The other two quarterbacks are talented players. I’m proud of [GM Billy Glasscock] and our assistant coaches to do that at the quarterback position. It says a lot about the players to come to the same place. A lot of players want to go somewhere where they’re guaranteed to start.”

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder made his way to Baton Rouge this offseason following a productive two-year stint at Arizona State - throwing for 4,652 yards and 36 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

Leavitt also added 816 yards and 10 scores on the ground on his way to posting a 16-4 record that includes a Big 12 Championship and a CFP appearance in 2024.

Now, the No. 1 overall transfer in this year's cycle will watch on as Landen Clark and Husan Longstreet work through Spring Camp - as expected - to close out practice.

"I think they've done a good job of coming in, all being new again to a new system, no carryover. They've done a really good job, including Sam, who's obviously been limited physically. But they spend a lot of time up here, a lot of extra time up here and they've done a really good job because it's a lot on that position in our system," Kiffin said in March.

"They drive everything. It's not the old, I was joking with Tee Martin today, this is probably really new for you, getting back to not huddling and going slow like the NFL because we do go so fast.

"They're doing a good job. Sam was able to throw some. He's moving around a little bit, but can't do any team stuff. That was really kind of his first time doing much throwing and moving of his lower body. We expect by the end of spring, he'll be able to do a lot more."

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