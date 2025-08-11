LSU Football, Texas Longhorns and Georgia Bulldogs Headline SEC Programs in AP Top-25
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will enter the 2025 season at No. 9 in the Associated Press Top-25 Poll, as released on Monday morning.
Kelly and the LSU program are one of 10 Southeastern Conference programs ranked in the preseason Top-25 with the SEC once again well-represented.
Along with the Bayou Bengals cracking the AP Top-25, the Texas Longhorns, Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, South Carolina Gamecocks, Florida Gators, Oklahoma Sooners, Texas A&M Aggies, Ole Miss Rebels and Tennessee Volunteers made the list from the SEC.
For the LSU program, all eyes are on a new-look offense with coordinator Joe Sloan impressed with the versatility his unit attains heading into the season
"We're going to have the opportunity to challenge people in multiple ways because of the different talents and abilities of some of the guys that we have. I think that's showing here in fall camp. That's always the biggest thing," Sloan said.
"We need to continue to grow. We need to be, every day, on our way through August, making sure that we're having the growth that we need to have in different situational football opportunities that we'll really have from here on out in camp.
"I'm looking forward to that. I'm looking forward to us being able to get down into some of the details of that over the next few days; will be a lot of fun watching the guys attack that."
Now, the LSU Tigers will enter the season at No. 9 with a Top-10 Week 1 matchup inching closer on Aug. 30.
LSU will open the 2025 season against No. 4 Clemson with all eyes on the highly-anticipated clash.
A look into the complete Associated Press Poll Top 25:
- Texas
- Penn State
- Ohio State
- Clemson
- Georgia
- Notre Dame
- Oregon
- Alabama
- LSU
- Miami
- Arizona State
- Illinois
- South Carolina
- Michigan
- Florida
- SMU
- Kansas State
- Oklahoma
- Texas A&M
- Indiana
- Ole Miss
- Iowa State
- Texas Tech
- Tennessee
- Boise State
Others receiving votes:
BYU 156, Utah 144, Baylor 132, Louisville 90, Southern Cal 64, Georgia Tech 63, Missouri 33, Tulane 23, Nebraska 23, UNLV 21, Toledo 13, Auburn 10, James Madison 9, Memphis 9, Florida St. 8, Duke 6, Liberty 5, Navy 5, Iowa 5, TCU 4, Pittsburgh 3, Army 2, Colorado 1, Louisiana-Lafayette 1.
