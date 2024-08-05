LSU Football: Three Coveted Targets to Know in the 2025 Recruiting Class
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have pieced together an impressive 2025 Recruiting Class headlined by Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 overall player in America, but there are more targets remaining on the program's radar.
It's been a busy summer for Kelly and Co. after flying up the recruiting class rankings and surging to a consensus Top 5 ranking.
Now, their efforts are beginning to pay off with three more targets to keep tabs on as the program sets their sights on the No. 1 overall class in the current cycle.
Three 2025 LSU Targets To Know:
Phillip Wright: Elite Louisiana Wide Receiver
Destrehan (La.) three-star wide receiver Phillip Wright backed off of his commitment to the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday night after pledging to the defending National Champions in July.
Now, the LSU Tigers are surging in his recruitment as they look to add him to a stacked 2025 Recruiting Class.
Wright, a 5-foot-11, 160-pound speedster, was in Baton Rouge in late July for LSU's annual Bayou Splash recruiting event where the Tigers began ramping up their push for the Louisiana native.
He's become a hot commodity on the recruiting trail after an impressive junior campaign with premier programs across the country extending scholarships.
Despite going public with a commitment to Michigan in July, the Tigers kept their foot on the gas for Wright's services.
After working behind the scenes in his recruitment, we've now seen the coveted Bayou State wideout back off of his pledge to the Wolverines. Now, it's LSU making waves in his recruitment.
CJ Jimcoily: Four-Star Safety
The four-star safety out of Nashville (Tenn.) has LSU firmly in the mix with Jimcoily down to LSU and Stanford, according to On3 Sports' Shea Dixon.
A standout defensive back who's officially visited Baton Rouge already, he's continuing to keep the Tigers at the top of his list with a decision inching closer. He's set to make a an announcement on August 8th between LSU and Stanford.
There are ties here for the Tigers. Jimcoily's father grew up in the New Orleans area and he has family in Louisiana still. For the Bayou Bengals, it's a huge advantage down the stretch.
LSU safeties coach Jake Olsen has had all hands on deck in the recruitment of Jimcoily with a decision date now inching closer.
He's a talented 6-foot-3, 210-pounder who's preparing for a huge senior campaign at Limpscomb Academy. With an impressive double-digit scholarship list, it's now a two-horse race between LSU and Stanford with the Bayou Bengals surging.
Mike Tyler: Prized Tight End
After camping with the Tigers over the summer, the program was impressed with the 6-foot-4, 225-pounder, ultimately sending him an invite to make his way to town for the Bayou Splash event at the end of July.
Now, Tyler is a name to keep tabs on as his recruitment nears the finish line over the next few weeks. A player the program is pushing for, they've turned up the heat as of late.
Tyler currently holds offers from over 20 programs including LSU, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Wake Forest, among others.
LSU is pushing for the Columbia, South Carolina native despite already holding a commitment from the No. 1 tight end in Louisiana, JD LaFleur.
As it stands, the goal is to have a two-tight end class in 2025 with Tyler rounding out the haul alongside LaFleur.
Tyler is fresh off of a big-time junior campaign after hauling in 33 receptions for 543 yards and seven touchdowns for his program.
A dynamic offensive weapon, he's shown the ability to work as both a receiving and blocking tight end with high expectations heading into his senior year.
As it stands, the Tigers are pulling out front for his services with LSU Tigers On SI now predicting Tyler ultimately lands in LSU's 2025 Recruiting Class sooner rather than later.
The No. 3 overall class in America, Tyler would join a star-studded group that has the chance to reach No. 1 status before it's all said and done.
