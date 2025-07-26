LSU Football Tight End, Oklahoma Sooners Transfer Has Brian Kelly's Attention
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers reeled in Oklahoma Sooners transfer Bauer Sharp last December after making the move from Norman (Okla.) to Baton Rouge (La.) through the portal.
The Bayou Bengals dominated the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason with Sharp immediately becoming a headliner added to the roster.
Now, after leading Oklahoma in receptions [42] and receiving yards [324] in 2024, Sharp is carrying his momentum in the purple and gold.
The Alabama native quickly made a name for himself during Spring Camp with the LSU Tigers impressed with the newcomer.
LSU head coach Brian Kelly raved about Sharp and the impact he's made on the program as a whole.
"I think it starts with just his mindset and the way he fits into the program. He just has leadership qualities," Kelly said during Spring Camp. "He's got the things that we're looking for in terms of living to the standards on a day-to-day basis. He is driving others as well. And he just stepped into the program.
"So I would talk more about how he's influenced our team in a very short period of time off the field in this building as much as what he's done on the field. You guys have seen what he's done. He's a talented pass catcher. He's tough. He's physical."
Off the field, he's played a pivotal role in the locker room while living up to the "LSU standard," but on the field is where he's also turned heads.
LSU will work with Sharp and rising-sophomore Trey'Dez Green in 2025 with the one-two punch preparing to wreak havoc.
Kelly detailed what Sharp will bring the Bayou Bengals this fall after what he saw during spring ball.
"He's going to make plays for us. What a great compliment to Trey'Dez as those two can really feed off of each other," Kelly said.
"I think what I would do is I would double down on his influence in the program. As it relates to leadership, discipline, accountability-he's here to win a championship."
Now, after a strong offseason to this point, Sharp will look to make noise during Fall Camp with Week 1 at Clemson less than 40 days away.
