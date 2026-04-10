LSU Football Transfer Emerging as Top Wide Receiver Amid Breakout Spring Camp

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers dominated the NCAA Transfer Portal in January with the coaching staff in Baton Rouge inking the top-ranked class in America.

LSU brought in over 40 newcomers via the free agent market with multiple position groups being retooled, but none bringing in more players than the receiving corps.

Kiffin and Co. signed nine wide receivers via the Transfer Portal headlined by Kansas State's Jayce Brown, Florida's Eugene Brown, and Hawaii's Jackson Harris, among several other coveted pass-catchers.

But it's [Jayce] Brown that has begun turning heads in Spring Camp where he's looking to become WR1 after transferring in from Kansas State in January.

"I think it was a really big decision for me to make this decision to come here. I always liked the offense that Coach Weis had, and I feel like this is wide receiver U, and it was a great conference to come play in to be competitive. So I feel like this is the best decision for me to make.

"I watched the offense, and I really like how their offense was at Ole Miss. And then when they came here, the coaching staff, it was a no-brainer, especially when I walked in Tiger Stadium for the first time."

In a room full of competition, Brown will look to lead the way alongside the likes of Eugene Brown, Roman Mothershed, Tre Brown III, and Winnie Watkins.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

"I feel like just going out there playing ball, a lot of the stuff I've been doing. A lot of things carry over from place to place. I feel like once I get really comfortable and get some plays under my belt and especially getting through spring ball, it'll spur it a little more," Brown said.

"I feel like it's really good for our room to have a lot of new guys because we all come in here and compete. Just making plays and the coaches, they'll notice it.

"I think it's really complementary. I feel like if we can stretch the field vertically, it'll open up a lot of things in the run game, and I feel like it's vice versa with the run game. I feel like it opens up, and I feel like we're so dynamic and explosive that we can lighten the box this year."

Now, as the offseason continues, all eyes are Brown to lead the way alongside a talented receiving corps in Baton Rouge.

More LSU News:

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Lane Kiffin's Take: This Position Group On Offense Will Brew Significant Competition

Lane Kiffin Reveals Definitive Statement on Will Wade Returning to LSU Tigers

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