LSU Football Transfer Portal Update: Pair of Tigers Departing Brian Kelly's Program
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue navigating a critical offseason in Baton Rouge with multiple changes being made to the current roster.
After dominating the NCAA Transfer Portal during the winter window, LSU has takent a "quiet" approach during the spring with one addition to this point.
South Florida defensive lineman Bernard Gooden put pen to paper with the Bayou Bengals on Saturday as the lone spring window addition.
But the Tigers have seen a pair of Tigers from the spring roster reveal their intentions to enter the free agent market.
Meet the Departures: Pair of Tigers Enter the Portal
Departure No. 1: Javen Nicholas [Wide Receiver]
LSU wide receiver Javen Nicholas will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after three seasons in Baton Rouge, he revealed via social media last Thursday.
Nicholas, a Louisiana native who signed with the Bayou Bengals in the 2022 Recruiting Cycle, has served primarily as a backup wideout for the program.
The Bayou State prospect took to social media to reveal his intentions:
"I want to start by giving thanks to God for allowing me to play football at LSU. I am grateful to Coach Hankton, Coach Frank, and Coach Kelly For allowing me to follow my passion while earning a scholarship at LSU.
"I wouldn't have met the incredible players and, more importantly, the individuals I will be able to call friends for the rest of my life if it weren't for LSU. I also have the good opportunity to announce that I will graduate with my undergraduate degree in Economics in just three years.
"With that being said, I will be entering my name into the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility. Without LSU I would not be the athlete that I am today and I am forever thankful."
Nicholas redshirted in 2022 after suiting up in only four games for the Tigers before taking on a bigger role in 2023.
He saw action in 10 games during the 2023 season as both a backup wide receiver and special teams weapon.
Fast forward to 2024 and Nicholas appeared in 12 games where he caught 3 passes for 26 yards with career-highs of 2 receptions for 16 yards in win over South Alabama.
LSU has retooled the wide receiver room this offseason with the additions of Oklahoma wideout Nic Anderson, Kentucky's Barion Brown and Florida State's Destyn Hill.
Along with the newcomers, the Tigers will bring back Chris Hilton, Aaron Anderson, Zavion Thomas and Kyle Parker.
It's a talented, deep wideout room with Nicholas now looking to find a new home where he can make an instant impact for his final two seasons of eligibility.
Departure No. 2: Dilan Battle [Defensive Line]
LSU defensive lineman Dilan Battle has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after spending the spring semester with the program.
Battle, a member of the 2025 Signing Class, was an early-enrollee with the LSU Tigers after arriving in Baton Rouge in January.
The Arlington (Tex.) Mansfield Timberview defensive lineman committed to Brian Kelly's program in August before putting pen to paper with LSU in December during the Early Signing Period.
The three-star interior defensive lineman revealed his commitment to the Tiger over a slew of programs including Texas Tech, Cal and SMU, among others.
The 6-foot-3, 300-pounder took an official visit to LSU in June with the Bayou Bengals trending for his services, and just when it appeared LSU had taken their foot off the gas, Battle ultimately pledged to Kelly and Co.
Now, after a four-month stint in Baton Rouge, Battle has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after working with the program for Spring Camp.
