LSU Football Transfer RB, Former Elite Louisiana Prospect Transfers to ACC Program

LSU Tigers running back Ju'Juan Johnson is heading to the ACC after revealing a commitment to Fran Brown and the Syracuse Orange on Tuesday, he announced via social media.

Johnson signed with the LSU Tigers in the 2024 Recruiting Class as one of the top two-way prospects in Louisiana after dominating as both a quarterback and defensive back on the prep scene.

Despite signing with the LSU program with intentions of playing defensive back, the Bayou State star was forced to play multiple positions during his time with the program - unable to find his true position.

Johnson started out as a defensive back, moved to running back across the 2024 season, took quarterback reps across Spring Camp in 2025, and eventually moved to running back full-time for the 2025 season.

But Johnson is used to having the ball in his hands.

Let’s do it Cuse Nation! Yall finna get everything I got! I promise ya!! 🍊 https://t.co/xQhCKooZBK — Ju’Juan Johnson (@JujuanJohnson7) January 6, 2026

The youngster holds the Louisiana record for total yards (14,470) and total touchdowns (171) during his high school career where he rewrote the record books in high school.

After struggling to find his ideal role within the LSU Tigers scheme, Johnson has now found a new home where he will look to make an immediate impact with the Orange.

The former four-star prospect took a trip up to Syracuse over the weekend with the coaching staff ultimately sealing the deal - beating out the Memphis Tigers for his services.

The LSU Tigers will be retooling the runninng back room in January with the program returning one scholarship running back in Harlem Berry after Johnson, Kaleb Jackson, Caden Durham, and JT Lindsey all entered the portal once Lane Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge.

On Monday, Kiffin and Co. reeled in a commitment from Utah running back Raycine Guillory after he went public with his decision.

Guillory has signed the necessary paperwork to join LSU's 2026 roster after departing the Utah Utes following one season with the program.

News: #LSU has signed Utah running back Raycine Guillory, @theadvocatebr reports.



Lane Kiffin and the Tigers add the former Top-100 RB in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle to the 2026 roster.



Guillory is coming off of his true freshman season and will have 4 years of eligibility left. pic.twitter.com/ILDVNb2QIe — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 5, 2026

The 5-foot-9, 190-pounder is a former Top-100 running back in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle where he chose Utah over the likes of the Texas Longhorns, Ole Miss Rebels, Arkansas Razorbacks, and Grorgia Bulldogs, among others.

Now, after taking a traditional redshirt year at Utah, Guillory will make his way to Baton Rouge where the previous relationship with Kiffin and running backs coach Kevin Smith paved the way for the program to secure his services.

More LSU News:

LSU Hosts No. 1 EDGE Transfer as Lane Kiffin Pushes For Ex-Penn State Defender

LSU Football Hosting Elite Florida Gators Transfer For Visit, Former Five-Star Recruit

Arkansas Razorbacks, Kentucky Wildcats Among Teams to Watch for LSU Football Transfer

Join the Community: