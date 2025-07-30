LSU Football Transfer Wide Receiver, Louisiana Native Turns Heads on Day 1 of Camp
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers opened Fall Camp in Baton Rouge on Wednesday morning with the program taking the practice fields.
After a productive stretch in the Bayou State, Kelly and Co. are now beginning the final phase of the offseason this week.
LSU dominated the NCAA Transfer Portal during the winter window with the Tigers adding a trio of wide receivers in Nic Anderson [Oklahoma], Barion Brown [Kentucky] and Destyn Hill [Florida State].
It's no secret Anderson and Brown have competed at a high level during their college careers, but Hill remains a player looking to make it happen.
The Louisiana native is a wideout has had a unique path to this point, but back in his home state, Hill is already making an impact for the program.
During Spring Camp, Kelly detailed what Hill can provide the Bayou Bengals, what he's seen and what he expects moving forward.
"I think first of all we're well aware of him. In particular, Coach Wilson was well aware of him in terms of what he accomplished at Edna Karr. I remember him. I remember I came in, and we really didn't have enough time to get into the recruiting process," Kelly said in March.
"We were kind of late with him. This was always something that I felt like if he was interested in transferring, we were going to be receptive. So, that was able to come to fruition. We've had great success with Brice Brown's players from Edna Karr.
"Adding another quality player to that position that's from the state of Louisiana, that didn't seem to be a hard one for me to solve. Now, as it relates to the depth in the room, I think what's important to understand is each one of them brings something different to the table.
"He's got good size, and he's got physicality. I think he's got to continue to use that as he continues to learn the offense. Once he's comfortable within the offensive structure, he's got the skills to be a very productive SEC player. But he is physical, can help us in that perspective. Again, another guy that's coming off of a knee injury that I think is only going to be better."
Fast forward to Day 1 of Fall Camp in Baton Rouge and Hill is already turning heads after showcasing his elite playmaking ability.
LSU is working with an embarrassment of riches at the wide receiver position after adding Hill, Anderson and Brown alongside returnees Aaron Anderson, Chris Hilton, Zavion Thomas and Kyle Parker.
Now, all eyes will be on the offensive weapons the Tigers attain heading into the 2025 season in Baton Rouge.
