LSU Football 'Trending' for No. 1 QB in the Transfer Portal Amid Sam Leavitt's Visit

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are currently hosting Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt on an official visit to Baton Rouge as his transfer process heats up.

Leavitt checks in as the No. 1 signal-caller in the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to On3 Sports, where he remains the most coveted prospect on the board.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder is coming off of a multi-day stay in Lexington where he visited with Will Stein and the Kentucky Wildcats over the weekend - hitting the road to Baton Rouge shortly after where the LSU Tigers are giving their pitch to the top-ranked transfer.

After arriving in town on Monday afternoon, Leavitt spent the day in Baton Rouge on Tuesday with the staff now extending the visit into Wednesday, On3 Sports reports.

The Kentucky Wildcats, despite hosting Leavitt on a visit to Lexington last weekend, are now out of contention after the program inked Notre Dame transfer Kenny Minchey to a deal on Monday.

New: Lane Kiffin + LSU are trending for the No. 1 QB in the Transfer Portal.



Now, Sam Leavitt's LSU campus visit will continue into Wednesday.



Will Miami, the other top contender, be able to secure a visit?



The latest Leavitt scoop from @SWiltfong_:➡️ https://t.co/AlRYFdlSuE pic.twitter.com/ZzVbnK7NNr — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) January 6, 2026

But there is one school to watch: Miami.

Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes are looking to secure a visit of their own while Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are looking to seal the deal during his current visit to campus.

Leavitt didn't play the full length of the 2025 season due to a foot injury, but managed to finish with 1,628 yards passing and 10 touchdowns. He threw three interceptions while also rushing for 306 yards and five scores.

The Arizona State signal-caller rounded out his 2024 campaign throwing for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns as the Sun Devils reached the College Football Playoff under head coach Kenny Dillingham in Leavitt's breakout year.

The LSU Tigers are going "all-in" for Leavitt, according to On3 Sports' Pete Nakos, with the program willing to open the checkbook in order to land his services.

"They've made very clear they're willing to spend what is necessary to get a QB of Sam Leavitt's caliber"@PeteNakos & @SWiltfong_ report LSU going all-in on Arizona State transfer QB Sam Leavitt 👀



MORE: https://t.co/zr6g1S8vXA pic.twitter.com/gRFrRR5z8D — Josh Newberg (@josh_newberg) January 5, 2026

"The interesting thing is yesterday we were expecting Sam Leavitt to arrive at Texas Tech - we thought the Red Raiders were going to go all in on Leavitt if they couldn't get Brendan Sorsby... but Sam Leavitt never arrived at Texas Tech coming off of that Kentucky visit," Nakos said on Monday.

"He's now expected at LSU and what we're hearing is that the Tigers are in pole position to try and close out this recruitment where they've made clear that they are willing to spend what is necessary to get a quarterback of Sam Leavitt's caliber.

"There's a belief that Sam Leavitt is the most experienced, and top available quarterback - and LSU and Lane Kiffin are going to do whatever it takes to get him to land in Baton Rouge."

Now, as Leavitt prepares for the final day of his official visit on Wednesday, all eyes are on the No. 1 quarterback in the NCAA Transfer Portal as a decision nears.

More LSU News:

LSU Hosts No. 1 EDGE Transfer as Lane Kiffin Pushes For Ex-Penn State Defender

LSU Football Hosting Elite Florida Gators Transfer For Visit, Former Five-Star Recruit

Arkansas Razorbacks, Kentucky Wildcats Among Teams to Watch for LSU Football Transfer

Join the Community: