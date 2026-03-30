LSU Football True Freshmen Turning Heads Early for Lane Kiffin During Spring Camp

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers continue navigating Spring Camp in Baton Rouge with the program wrapping up Week 1 this past weekend.

In what will be a pivotal stretch for Kiffin and the LSU staff, the Bayou Bengals have over 50 newcomers working through their first offseason practice with the program.

"I think expectations can be really scary. So we don't really look at it that way. We don't have goals and say, 'Okay, we need to have this many wins or playoffs.' We don't talk that way because that's really outcome-based, not process-based," Kiffin said last week.

It's much more about the day-to-day process and always trying to find a way to improve our players, coach better and get them to the highest level. We don't really talk with numbers that way because I think you get yourself stuck a little bit, especially in a system now that part of is out of your control, whether you're in the playoffs or not."

There has been significant buzz surrounding the LSU Tigers' No. 1 ranked Transfer Portal Class, but Kiffin and Co. have already seen significant contributions from multiple early-enrollees in Spring Camp.

The Eye-Catchers: Early-Enrollee Edition

No. 1: DL Deuce Geralds

Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill four-star defensive lineman Deuce Geralds continues making his presence felt across his first Spring Camp - routinely working in with the first-team during Week 1.

Geralds signed with LSU as the No. 3 rated defensive lineman in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle where his elite traits have already been on full display - along with his impressive physical tools after checking in at 6-foot, 279 pounds as a true freshman.

The Peach State native will be one to watch as Spring Camp continues...

Courtesy of Deuce Geralds' Instagram.

No. 2: DL Richard Anderson

New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr five-star defensive lineman Richard Anderson is already making his presence felt in Baton Rouge alongside Geralds with the true freshman tandem taking strides in the right direction.

Anderson, the top-ranked defensive lineman in the 2026 Recruiting Class, has quickly turned heads across his first three months in Baton Rouge with his physique changing drastically in LSU's strength and conditioning program.

The elite Louisiana recruit signed with the LSU Tigers at roughly 6-foot-3, 360 pounds, but has already started transforming his body. On Day 1 of Spring Camp, it was revealed that Anderson has dropped over 20 pounds - listed at 6-foot-3, 339 pounds.

#LSU signed the No. 2 rated defensive lineman in America last December: Richard Anderson.



The 5-star Louisiana prospect hovered around 6’3, 360 pounds out of high school.



Now, Anderson checks in at 339 pounds as he works through his first offseason.



Not your average freshman. pic.twitter.com/x7AthRzDVi — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) March 26, 2026

He's making an impact early after rotating in with the first-team across Week 1 of Spring Camp.

No. 3: WR Jabari Mack

Kiffin and the LSU Tigers signed the No. 1 wide receiver in Louisiana last December after Destrehan (La.) four-star Jabari Mack put pen to paper with the program.

The 6-foot, 200-pounder out of the Bayou State is already making an impact with the Bayou Bengals after arriving on campus less than four months ago with his blazing speed and physical tools catching the attention of the LSU staff.

#LSU signed the No. 1 WR in Louisiana this offseason: Jabari Mack.



The 6’0, 195 pound true freshman made his way to Baton Rouge as an early-enrollee in January and is already making his presence felt.



Now, an unbelievable reception as Spring Camp rolls on: pic.twitter.com/1Cj9Oe78Lu — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) March 29, 2026

Now, his highlight reel reception has social media buzzing where he looks to be the next great Louisiana wide reciever to roll through LSU.

Mack has also registered a top speed of 22.2 mph during offseason workouts - placing him at No. 2 among LSU wide receivers behind Phillip Wright III at 22.7 mph as he continues his dominant start with the purple and gold.

More LSU News:

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