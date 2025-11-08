LSU Football vs. Alabama Crimson Tide Kickoff Time, TV Channel and Final Predictions
In a matchup that always has no shortage of drama, the LSU Tigers will travel to Tuscaloosa for a Week 11 SEC showdown against the No. 4 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide.
The Bayou Bengals will be led by interim coach Frank Wilson at Bryant-Denny Stadium with the Louisiana native set to calls the shots for LSU.
“It’s a tremendous, humbling moment for myself," Wilson said. "... I recognize this moment is so much bigger than me. I just happen to be the caretaker at this moment for this wonderful institution that we so love.
"It’s our flagship state university and we have tremendous pride in it. I will do my very best and die trying to represent us as a university, as a state, as a community, to the best of my ability, with dignity, honor, and pride, the way LSU has always been and will always be."
A look into the Week 11 game information, betting lines and final predictions heading into the rivalry matchup.
The Game Information: Week 11 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide
Kickoff Time: 6:44 p.m. CT
Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium - Tuscaloosa (Ala.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-3 (2-3 SEC)
Alabama Crimson Tide Record: 7-1 (5-0 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 11 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +10.5 (-110)
- Alabama: -10.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- LSU: +315
- Alabama: -400
Total
- Over 49.5 (-110)
- Under 49.5 (-110)
LSU is currently listed as 10.5-point underdogs on the road against the Crimson Tide, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
The ESPN SP+ Prediction:
According to Bill Connelly's SP+ expert computer model, the Alabama Crimson Tide enter Saturday's matchup with a 71 percent chance of winning - leaving the LSU Tigers with a 21 percent chance.
The SP+ computer model predicts a final score of 30-21 in favor of the Crimson Tide at home in Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Fox Sports' Joel Klatt Weighs In: Crimson Tide Dominate in Tuscaloosa
"Do we really trust LSU's offense? I get it. Bama's not perfect, but they're better than LSU. LSU stinks, guys. I don't know how else to put it. They're not a good football team.
"That's why Brian Kelly was fired, and I don't believe they're going to go on the road and all of a sudden stun Alabama. There's been no evidence that all the sudden, they're going to get this together.
"Meanwhile, the evidence suggests that Bama will continue to play well. They've gotten better in areas of weakness. They continue to be great in areas of strength, namely throwing the football."
"I don't want anything to do with LSU right now. I can't take the points. I can't tell myself that they're going to be artificially motivated in this ball game."
"I've got Bama winning this game, 31-20. Bama covers... and they continue their run in the SEC, which has been incredibly impressive after that first game where they lost to Florida State. I think Bama wins.
More LSU News:
