LSU Football vs. Alabama Crimson Tide: Nick Saban, College GameDay Crew Make Picks
Nick Saban and the ESPN College GameDay crew stole the show all morning in Baton Rouge with all focus on Saturday night's LSU versus Alabama matchup.
After a 17-year tenure with the Crimson Tide, Saban joined the ESPN College GameDay crew this year and hasn't skipped a beat.
"[Saban] has been phenomenal," College GameDay host Rece Davis said on Oct. 15. "The quickness with which he has adapted to television. He's one of the most gifted communicators I've ever been around. He can explain things and grab your attention in psychological football or he's telling you about his business ventures. He can communicate. Everybody knows this and it's why everyone in the world wants him to come and speak."
"But television and fitting into a group is a different dynamic," Davis said. "Usually for most people, I think it almost takes a full season. For him, he's adapted very quickly. He understands the team, he's a great advocate for the show, he comes up with ideas and he's not shy about expressing his opinion yet he is not overbearing. That guy listens to everybody and takes it into consideration. He's been great and I think probably how quickly he's been great has been the only thing that's surprised me."
College GameDay hasn't been shy about covering the storied rivalry between LSU and Alabama with the crew making their way to town to cover the historic matchup once again in 2024.
For Saban, it's his return to Louisiana where he had the opportunity to meet with Kim Mulkey, Brian Kelly and other pivotal figures in The Boot on Friday.
The celebrity guest pickers in Baton Rouge were none other than LSU greats Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne with the predictions now in.
A look into who the ESPN College GameDay crew went with, Saban's thoughts on Nussmeier and more for Saturday's showdown:
The Game Information: LSU Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC Network
The College GameDay Picks:
Desmond Howard: LSU
Nick Saban: Alabama
Pat McAfee: LSU
Livvy Dunne: LSU
Lee Corso: LSU
Nick Saban's Thoughts on Garrett Nussmeier:
Prior to the 2024 season, Nick Saban commented on LSU signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier and the belief he has in the first-year starter.
"I think Garrett Nussmeier is going to be one of the all-time sleepers in college football this year," Saban said on Saturday's College GameDay.
Along with commenting on Nussmeier, he also predicted the Tigers to make the College Football Playoff this season.
"LSU always has skill guys. They're talking about all the receivers they lost -- you could shake a tree in Louisiana and them guys would fall out," Saban said.
In Nussmeier's first start of his career against Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl, he finished the game 31-for-45 with three touchdown passes and only one interception.
Now, it's his team as he continues working through the 2024 season as one of the top quarterbacks in the SEC. LSU currently sits at 5-1 (2-0) with a date against the Arkansas Razorbacks inching closer in Week 8.
“It wasn’t his car, he was driving that thing fast, and he didn’t care if he dented it. It’s his car now. And he’s really careful that he doesn’t, you know, mess it up," Kelly said of Nussmeier during Fall Camp. “He understands that he can’t put the ball in the other team’s hands. So, I just think it’s, you know, being a starter, understanding how important it is, and recognizing that taking care of the football is absolutely crucial to our success.”
What are the Analysts Saying?
CBS Sports' Aaron Taylor: Alabama
“I like Alabama in this game a little bit more,” said Taylor. “They’re coming off their best-rushing game of the season," Taylor said.
A part of his lack of faith in the Bayou Bengals is largely in part of LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier's inefficiency against Texas A&M in the second half.
“It’s hard for me to get Nussmeier’s play in that last game (vs. Texas A&M) out of my mind.”
CBS Sports' Rick Neuheisel: Alabama
Neuheisel agreed with Taylor's thoughts on the inefficient play of Nussmeier; pairing it with LSU's lack of rushing attack through eight games of the 2024 season.
“When you factor in that LSU cannot run the football, they are last in the SEC in running the football, and that puts extra pressure on Garrett Nussmeier.”
CBS Sports' Randy Cross and Brian Jones: LSU
The pair of CBS analysts have logged predictions for the LSU Tigers to enter Death Valley as underdogs and capture a victory over the Crimson Tide.
LSU head coach Brian Kelly is 13-0 in night games in Tiger Stadium. Now, he'll put his unbeaten streak to the test against Jalen Milroe and the Tide.
Fox Sports' Joel Klatt Chimes In:
Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt has logged his prediction for Saturday night in Baton Rouge.
Alabama remains a 2.5 point favorite, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with Klatt also favoring the Crimson Tide.
“Remember, ‘Bama has the win over Georgia. And in this case, I would have them winning, at night, at LSU. So, they’re in. They’re absolutely in," Klatt said of Alabama's College Football Playoff chances.
The Crimson Tide, like LSU, will be idle in Week 10 before next Saturday's clash, but will certainly have all the momentum heading into Nov. 9.
After a 34-0 victory in their last matchup versus Missouri, Alabama is clicking on all cylinders heading into next weekend.
“That was a big bounce-back win for Alabama on Saturday, even if it was against a Missouri team that has been overrated since the beginning of the season. Alabama’s defense played incredibly well after a few weeks of underwhelming play," Klatt said.
"I’m not sure how much we should take from that game because I don’t think Missouri is particularly good. But when you win 34-0 against an SEC opponent, it should mean something.”
No. 14 LSU and No. 11 Alabama will kickoff at 6: 30 p.m. CT on ABC in a battle to remain alive in the College Football Playoff race.
