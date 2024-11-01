LSU Football vs. Alabama Crimson Tide: The Betting Lines for Week 11
No. 16 LSU (6-2, 3-1) will take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 11 with both programs looking to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.
The Tigers and Crimson Tide will be idle this weekend with sole focus shifting towards the Southeastern Conference battle on Nov. 9 in Death Valley.
The early betting lines have been revealed with Vegas set to be all over next Saturday's pivotal prime time clash.
A look into the game information, early odds and how Brian Kelly's program is preparing for the showdown:
The Game Information: LSU Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC Network
Nov. 9 SEC Football Schedule
11 a.m. CT – Florida at Texas, ABC
2:30 p.m. CT – Georgia at Ole Miss, ABC
3:15 p.m. CT – South Carolina at Vanderbilt, SEC Network
* 6 or 6:45 p.m. CT – Oklahoma at Missouri, ESPN or SEC Network
* 6 or 6:45 p.m. CT – Mississippi State at Tennessee, ESPN or SEC Network
6:30 p.m. CT – Alabama at LSU, ABC
The Early Betting Odds: LSU Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
*(All odds according to FanDuel Sportsbook)*
Spread:
- LSU: (+2.5)
- Alabama: (-2.5)
Moneyline:
- LSU: (+112)
- Alabama: (-134)
Over/Under: 59.5
The Alabama Crimson Tide enter as 2.5 point favorites heading into next Saturday's matchup in Tiger Stadium.
An SEC showdown that will have all eyes tuned in, it's important to note that Brian Kelly is yet to drop a prime time matchup in Baton Rouge during his tenure. It's been a key point over the last few days with it coming to light once again with LSU as the early underdogs.
Heading into game preparation against the Crimson Tide, LSU will focus on developing a consistent defensive game plan for dual-threat quarterback Jalen Milroe while sharpening both the offense and special teams unit.
“We need to be really good at a few things, and that’s what we do, and let’s get really good at it. We’ve got the bye week. We’ll clean some things up. We’ve got a good football team. Tonight was a bad half of football for us. And we’ll go back to work on ourselves, and we’ll get ourselves ready to play better football," Kelly said after the loss at Texas A&M.
It will be about playing complementary football for all four quarters next weekend in Tiger Stadium against a fiery Alabama squad coming off of a 34-0 victory over Missouri.
“We talked about finishing games, then we went to work on some of the things we believe we need to get better at on both sides of the ball,” Kelly said on Tuesday. “It’s a little bit of good, a little bit of things you need to work on, and then let’s get some of the young guys some work. We had a scrimmage with the young guys, so that was the focus today.”
No. 16 LSU will return to game action on Nov. 9 against the Alabama Crimson Tide with kickoff slated for 6:30 p.m. CT in Tiger Stadium.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
