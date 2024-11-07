LSU Country

LSU Football vs. Alabama Crimson Tide: The Official Injury Report for Week 11

Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers remain banged up heading into Saturday night, battling injury bug.

Zack Nagy

Sep 21, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver CJ Daniels (4) reacts after missing a pass against UCLA Bruins defensive back Ramon Henderson (11) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver CJ Daniels (4) reacts after missing a pass against UCLA Bruins defensive back Ramon Henderson (11) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

No. 14 LSU (6-2, 3-1) will host the No. 11 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium in a battle between a pair of Southeastern Conference rivals.

It'll be a matchup with two programs hoping to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive in an electric Death Valley atmosphere.

Baton Rouge has been itching for the Alabama Crimson Tide to make their way to town for the rivalry showdown, and with the stakes high once again, it's set to be an energetic environment in one of the top venues in college sports.

“So I had an experience two years ago, we played at LSU on the road and it’s definitely a place that external factors are at a high when it comes to their crowd noise, when it comes to the fans impacting the game as much as possible,” Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe said on Tuesday. “Also just the energy that’s poured into the to the stadium.”

A look into the game information, a pair of LSU players' statuses to keep tabs on and the complete Week 11 Injury Report:

The Game Information: LSU Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
  • Venue: Tiger Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABC Network

The LSU Injury Report: Week 11 Edition

OL Garrett Dellinger: OUT

LSU starting offensive lineman Garrett Dellinger suffered an ankle injury in Week 9 against the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station.

Following the contest, the left guard went under the knife to have tightrope surgery on his ankle to further expedite the healing process.

Heading into Week 11, Dellinger will be OUT, according to Brian Kelly. The expectation is that he will return for Week 12 at Florida.

LSU turned to redshirt-freshman Paul Mubenga in Week 9 once Dellinger went out against Texas A&M.

"Paul has steadily worked himself up into what I would call a 'key backup' for us," Kelly said. "Now, he's a starter for us for at least this week. His development has been one where he has made his most progress through execution. You don't have to tell him twice."

WR CJ Daniels: Probable

LSU wide receiver CJ Daniels has been battling a lower-leg injury over the last few weeks, and despite suiting up against Texas A&M in Week 9, he was unable to go for the second half.

Daniels was a game-time decision in College Station, ultimately only playing in the first two quarters.

Now, with the bye week in the rearview mirror, Daniels appears to be "probable" heading into the Week 11 Southeastern Conference clash against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

"CJ is much better than he was going into the Texas A&M game," Kelly said on Monday. "I felt our doctors and training staff did a great job getting him ready... Unfortunately, he couldn't answer the bell for the second half."

All signs point towards Daniels giving it a go on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.

"The expectation is that he would be able to help us," Kelly added.

The Complete Injury Report: Week 11 Edition

Alabama Crimson Tide

DB Keon Sabb – Out
WR Cole Adams – Out

LSU Tigers

S Jordan Allen – Out
LB Harold Perkins – Out
WR Kyle Parker – Out
RB John Emery Jr. – Out
RB Trey Holly – Out
OL Thomas Crawford – Out
DE Princeton Malbrue – Out
OL Kobe Roberts – Out
LB Jake Ibieta – Out
OL Tyree Adams – Out
OL Garrett Dellinger – Out
DT Jacobian Guillory – Out
WR CJ Daniels – Questionable
LB West Weeks – Questionable
DT Kimo Makane’ole – Probable

No. 14 LSU will return to game action on Nov. 9 against the Alabama Crimson Tide with kickoff slated for 6:30 p.m. CT in Tiger Stadium.

More LSU News:

ESPN College GameDay Guest Picker Predictions: LSU Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America

Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.

Published
Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics. 

Home/Football