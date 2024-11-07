LSU Football vs. Alabama Crimson Tide: The Official Injury Report for Week 11
No. 14 LSU (6-2, 3-1) will host the No. 11 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium in a battle between a pair of Southeastern Conference rivals.
It'll be a matchup with two programs hoping to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive in an electric Death Valley atmosphere.
Baton Rouge has been itching for the Alabama Crimson Tide to make their way to town for the rivalry showdown, and with the stakes high once again, it's set to be an energetic environment in one of the top venues in college sports.
“So I had an experience two years ago, we played at LSU on the road and it’s definitely a place that external factors are at a high when it comes to their crowd noise, when it comes to the fans impacting the game as much as possible,” Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe said on Tuesday. “Also just the energy that’s poured into the to the stadium.”
A look into the game information, a pair of LSU players' statuses to keep tabs on and the complete Week 11 Injury Report:
The Game Information: LSU Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC Network
The LSU Injury Report: Week 11 Edition
OL Garrett Dellinger: OUT
LSU starting offensive lineman Garrett Dellinger suffered an ankle injury in Week 9 against the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station.
Following the contest, the left guard went under the knife to have tightrope surgery on his ankle to further expedite the healing process.
Heading into Week 11, Dellinger will be OUT, according to Brian Kelly. The expectation is that he will return for Week 12 at Florida.
LSU turned to redshirt-freshman Paul Mubenga in Week 9 once Dellinger went out against Texas A&M.
"Paul has steadily worked himself up into what I would call a 'key backup' for us," Kelly said. "Now, he's a starter for us for at least this week. His development has been one where he has made his most progress through execution. You don't have to tell him twice."
WR CJ Daniels: Probable
LSU wide receiver CJ Daniels has been battling a lower-leg injury over the last few weeks, and despite suiting up against Texas A&M in Week 9, he was unable to go for the second half.
Daniels was a game-time decision in College Station, ultimately only playing in the first two quarters.
Now, with the bye week in the rearview mirror, Daniels appears to be "probable" heading into the Week 11 Southeastern Conference clash against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
"CJ is much better than he was going into the Texas A&M game," Kelly said on Monday. "I felt our doctors and training staff did a great job getting him ready... Unfortunately, he couldn't answer the bell for the second half."
All signs point towards Daniels giving it a go on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.
"The expectation is that he would be able to help us," Kelly added.
The Complete Injury Report: Week 11 Edition
Alabama Crimson Tide
DB Keon Sabb – Out
WR Cole Adams – Out
LSU Tigers
S Jordan Allen – Out
LB Harold Perkins – Out
WR Kyle Parker – Out
RB John Emery Jr. – Out
RB Trey Holly – Out
OL Thomas Crawford – Out
DE Princeton Malbrue – Out
OL Kobe Roberts – Out
LB Jake Ibieta – Out
OL Tyree Adams – Out
OL Garrett Dellinger – Out
DT Jacobian Guillory – Out
WR CJ Daniels – Questionable
LB West Weeks – Questionable
DT Kimo Makane’ole – Probable
No. 14 LSU will return to game action on Nov. 9 against the Alabama Crimson Tide with kickoff slated for 6:30 p.m. CT in Tiger Stadium.
