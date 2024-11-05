LSU Football vs. Alabama Crimson Tide: Ticket Prices Skyrocketing for the Showdown
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will return to Death Valley on Nov. 9 for a critical Southeastern Conference showdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 11.
It'll be a "College Football Playoff Elimination Game" in Death Valley with all eyes on two of the sport's most iconic brands.
“The loser of this game says goodbye, adios to the season,” SEC Network's Paul Finebaum told 'SportsCenter.' “Not in the literal sense, but in terms of the CFP [College Football Playoff]."
“The loser will have three losses. There’s no way to get back in. There will be an SEC Championship Game. There really won’t be any hope. There’re too many schools competing for those at-large bids.”
Now, the stage is set for a pivotal SEC showdown in Baton Rouge this Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.
A look into the early information for Nov. 9 in Tiger Stadium, ticket prices and current betting lines:
The Game Information: LSU Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC Network
Nov. 9 SEC Football Schedule
11 a.m. CT – Florida at Texas, ABC
2:30 p.m. CT – Georgia at Ole Miss, ABC
3:15 p.m. CT – South Carolina at Vanderbilt, SEC Network
* 6 or 6:45 p.m. CT – Oklahoma at Missouri, ESPN or SEC Network
* 6 or 6:45 p.m. CT – Mississippi State at Tennessee, ESPN or SEC Network
6:30 p.m. CT – Alabama at LSU, ABC
The Current Betting Odds: LSU Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
*(All odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook)*
Spread:
- LSU: (+3)
- Alabama: (-3)
Moneyline:
- LSU: (+124)
- Alabama: (-148)
Over/Under: 58.5
The Alabama Crimson Tide are currently a three point favorite heading into the Week 11 clash. A line that hovered around the 1.5 point mark a week ago, Vegas continues leaning towards the Tide as the favorites on Saturday night.
With the opportunity to further boost their resumé and stay alive for postseason opportunities, the Tigers will face a challenging foe on Nov. 9 in Death Valley.
Kelly opened up on what's next for the Tigers after losing in Week 9 to the Texas A&M Aggies as the program shifts gears.
“We need to be really good at a few things, and that’s what we do, and let’s get really good at it. We’ve got the bye week. We’ll clean some things up. We’ve got a good football team," Kelly said. "Tonight was a bad half of football for us. And we’ll go back to work on ourselves, and we’ll get ourselves ready to play better football.”
The Ticket Information:
It will be a Top 15 matchup in Tiger Stadium on Nov. 9 between LSU and Alabama with both program's entering what will be a "College Football Playoff Elimination Game" in Week 11.
With high stakes, the showdown has become one of the hottest tickets on the college football market.
Cheapest Ticket: $294.00
Most Expensive Ticket: $2,691
Both prices are according to TicketMaster via the single ticket option.
Brian Kelly and Co. enter a matchup with no room for error as they begin the home stretch of the 2024 season.
LSU will take on Alabama before matchups against Florida, Vanderbilt and Oklahoma to round out the year.
“I mean, we’ve lost our margin, right? We have no margin for error. We have to go back and look at some of the things I just talked about, right? We have to build balance within the offense," Kelly said in College Station last Saturday. "We have to be able to handle the running quarterback. The silliness of the field-goal stuff, that has got to end. That is just ridiculous. We’ll clean that up in short order. But those two things in particular."
