LSU Football vs. Arkansas Razorbacks Early Betting Lines Revealed For Week 12
The LSU Tigers (5-4, 2-4 SEC) will return to Death Valley on Saturday for a Week 12 matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks in Baton Rouge.
After suffering the program's third consecutive loss of the season in Week 11 to the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Bayou Bengals will look to snap the losing skid at home.
In interim coach Frank Wilson's debut, LSU's new decision-maker pulled the trigger on benching Garrett Nussmeier while replacing him with sophomore quarterback Michael Van Buren.
“I thought he did some good things early on,” Wilson said. “We moved him out of the pocket and he started the game off extremely well. As we went into the depth of the game, we just thought it ws an opportunity for us to change up and throw their defense off.
"I don’t know if it was anything he did so bad, we just thought it was an advantage with what Michael can give us.”
Now, the talk of the town will be which signal-caller the Tigers roll out next Saturday against the Arkansas Razorbacks in Week 12.
LSU is set to enter the matchup as the betting favorites, according to FanDuel, in the program's return to Death Valley.
The Game Information: Week 12 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
Kickoff Time: 11:45 a.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-4 (2-4 SEC)
Arkansas Razorbacks Record: 2-7 (0-5 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 12 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +5.5 (-110)
- Arkansas: -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- LSU: -205
- Arkansas: +168
Total
- Over 55.5 (-104)
- Under 55.5 (-118)
LSU is currently listed as 5.5-point favorite at home against the Arkansas Razorbacks with the program looking to snap a three-game losing skid.
"We will go into the game and we'll compete," Wilson said prior to Week 11. "After the first series, we'll make an adjustment. After the first half, we'll make an adjustment. At halftime, we'll continue to make adjustments. Then the third quarter and on through the fourth quarter, until there's no more zeros on the clock.
"We're prepared to compete, make adjustments, and continue to work with a workman's-like mentality to the best of our ability. So that's our game plan. That's our mindset with a hard hat and a lunch pail, going to do work."
