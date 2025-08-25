LSU Football vs. Clemson Tigers: ABC Reveals Which Announcers Will Be On The Call
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will hit the road to Clemson in Week 1 with all eyes set to be on the highly anticipated Top-10 matchup.
After a productive offseason in Baton Rouge, LSU reconstructed the roster in order to compete against the top programs in America while assembling the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in college football.
Now, fast forward to the 2025 season opener against Dabo Swinney's Clemson Tigers, and LSU will certainly be put to the test.
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier made the decision to the Bayou State for his final season of eligibility where he'll square off against fellow Heisman Trophy hopeful Cade Klubnik in Week 1.
Nussmeier is coming off of a productive first season as the starting signal-caller for the Bayou Bengals in 2024 after patiently waiting his turn to earn QB1 reps.
The second-year starter joined Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow as the only players in program history to eclipse the 4,000-yard passing mark last year when he accounted for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns in his first year as a starter.
Now in his fifth season at LSU, Nussmeier enters his senior season ranked No. 9 in program history for career passing yards (5,772) and tied for No. 5 in passing touchdowns (40).
LSU and Clemson will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN with the announcing team being revealed.
Saturday night in Clemson (S.C.) will feature lead team Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit on the call for the Top-10 showdown.
ESPN/ABC elected to send Sean McDonough and Greg McElroy to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish versus Miami Hurricanes clash.
The Early Betting Lines: LSU vs. Clemson
LSU: +4 (-112)
Clemson: -4 (-108)
Over/Under: 57.5 (-110)
Moneyline:
- LSU: +150
- Clemson: -180
LSU will enter the Aug. 30 clash as 4-point underdogs on the road with the ACC foe having the slight edge, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
The Bayou Bengals and Clemson Tigers will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT on Aug. 30 with all eyes set to be on the critical season opener between a pair of early National Championship contenders.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Season Outlook: Predicting Brian Kelly and the Tigers Record in 2025
Nation's No. 1 Wide Receiver, Elite Five-Star LSU Football Commit on 'Flip Watch'
LSU Football Depth Chart Predictions: Projecting the Starters Against Clemson Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.