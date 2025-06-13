LSU Football vs. Clemson Tigers: Brian Kelly Details Importance of the Week 1 Clash
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will debut a new-look roster in Week 1 at Clemson to open the 2025 season with all eyes set to be on the highly anticipated matchup.
It's no secret Kelly and Co. have struggled in season openers during his time in Baton Rouge with this year's matchup looking to break a trend.
LSU has fallen to the Florida State Seminoles twice and another against the USC Trojans during Kelly's first three season's in the Bayou State.
Now, a matchup against Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers presents an opportunity to start Year 4 of the Kelly era on right foot.
“They are exciting openers and unfortunately, we have not done well in those openers and haven’t had the outcomes that we’ve wanted,” Kelly said via the College GameDay Podcast with ESPN’s Rece Davis and Pete Thamel.
“Clemson will be a great challenge but one that, more than I think anything else, we have a football team that can go on the road. And that’s what you have to do."
Kelly and the Tigers' staff placed a focus on retooling the defense this offseason where LSU feels they are positioned well to make an impact defensively in 2025.
“You have to have a defense that travels and we finally have got the roster in a position where these are the kind of games you want to go and play and you need to win them. I’m not going to make any other statements other than the fact that we need to win the opener," Kelly said.
The goal is clear for the LSU Tigers and that's to reach the College Football Playoff in 2025, but capturing a Week 1 victory is certainly of the utmost importance for this group.
Kelly has made it clear that the program has circled the matchup heading into the season with an offseason of preparation
“We’ve circled the game,” Kelly said. “I’ve never done that before in openers. It’s all over our weight room, it’s all over our workouts, wearing shirts. I mean, we’re doing the kumbaya of ‘We’re playing Clemson and we need to beat Clemson.’ Is that too much pressure?
"No, I think we’ve got enough mature veteran guys on this team. We’ve had a clear conversation about why we’re doing it and they’re all in on that.”
