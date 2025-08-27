LSU Football vs. Clemson Tigers Ticket Prices Skyrocketing Ahead of Week 1 Matchup
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will hit the road to Memorial Stadium this weekend for a season opening matchup against No. 4 Clemson on Saturday night.
After months of anticipating, the Bayou Bengals' revamped roster is set to take center stage for Week 1 of college football in the primetime slot at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.
LSU returns quarterback Garrett Nussmeier with the Louisiana native at the forefront of the Heisman Trophy conversation ahead of the 2025 season.
But Clemson's Cade Klubnik is back under center for the Tigers with the pair of Heisman hopefuls set to duel it out at Memorial Stadium.
"They obviously have some really good football players, and I think that's a challenge for us that we fully accept. I think it's an awesome opportunity for us to be able to do that in week one, to see where we're at," Nussmeier said on Tuesday.
"We have a lot of young guys on the offensive side of the ball who get an opportunity to go against some veteran guys who know the game. It only is gonna help us and make us better at the end of the day. I think we fully accept that challenge and we're looking forward to it."
On the other side of the ball, LSU linebacker Whit Weeks will spearhead the push alongside multiple newcomers on defense.
The Tigers added multiple immediate impact weapons including DT Bernard Gooden, EDGE Jack Pyburn, CB Mansoor Delane and S AJ Haulcy via the Transfer Portal.
Now, this unit is looking forward to having an opportunity to take on a different squad after four weeks of Fall Camp.
"I can't wait. Especially after camp because it feels like we've been going at each other for years now. It's gonna be a lot of fun when we get to see a different color," Weeks said on Monday.
"Everybody on our team has been playing football for years and years. This is what we do, we play football. It can't get too out of hand like 'this is the greatest game of all time.' We just gotta focus on now and really not look to ahead into the future. We gotta focus on Tuesday practice, Wednesday practice. We're not to the game yet and we've gotta lock in on all of our keys before the game.
"Really it comes down to doing your job. If we're able to do that I think we're going to be very successful because of the players we have on this defense. It comes down to doing your job, not trying to do too much and make the big play when it's not your time to make the big play."
Now, with game day inching closer, the ticket prices for LSU versus Clemson are skyrocketing as anticipation builds up even more.
According to Vivid Seats, Clemson-LSU has the second highest average ticket price in the country this weekend -- $471 a ticket, with a baseline "get-in price" of $311.
LSU and Clemson will officially kickoff at 6:52 p.m. CT on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium with all eyes set to be on the Week 1 clash.
