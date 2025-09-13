LSU Football vs. Florida Gators: Nick Saban, College GameDay Crew Log Predictions
No. 3 LSU will return to Tiger Stadium on Saturday night for a primetime showdown against the Florida Gators to open SEC play.
After back-to-back wins to open the 2025 season, Brian Kelly and Co. will look to keep the momentum rolling heading into Saturday's matchup against Billy Napier's program.
“Now, LSU’s offense hasn’t really exploded yet,” ESPN's Rece Davis said. “Week 1 at Clemson, that was a tough environment against a good defense, and it was the first game. LSU hasn’t gone off offensively.
“I don’t think they will Saturday night either, but I do think they’ll do more than enough to win — because LSU’s defense has been dominant and should continue to be stifling against the Gators. I’ll take LSU to win that one — and win it handily.”
Now, the ESPN College GameDay crew has logged their predictions ahead of the Week 3 matchup with the LSU Tigers coming in as the favorites.
The Game Information: Week 3 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Florida Gators
Kickoff Time: 6:44 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 2-0
Florida Gators Record: 1-1
The ESPN College GameDay Picks:
Desmond Howard: LSU Tigers
Nick Saban: LSU Tigers
Pat McAfee: LSU Tigers
Candace Parker: LSU Tigers
Kirk Herbstreit: LSU Tigers
It's a clean sweep for the LSU Tigers with the College GameDay crew unanimously selecting Brian Kelly's crew to earn a Week 3 win in Death Valley.
Fox Sports' Joel Klatt Weighs In: LSU Gets It Done
“LSU is the better football team,” Klatt said. “Their defense is now a defense that I can trust and believe in. Florida is not an offense that I can trust and believe in… LSU covers the 7.5, wins this one 31-21. And I think that we continue to talk about LSU as a top-three team and one of the teams that could contend for the national championship.”
“Showing that completeness, they showed Week 1 that, let’s be frank, not many teams have been able to show during the course of this year,” Klatt added.
LSU Football Pushing to Flip Top-10 Quarterback in America Committed to SEC Rival
No. 1 Quarterback in America Set to Visit LSU Football, Alabama, Georgia and Florida
The Early Betting Lines: LSU Football vs. Florida Gators in Massive Week 3 Matchup
