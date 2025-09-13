LSU Football vs. Florida Gators: Start Time, TV Channel and Week 3 Game Information
No. 3 LSU will be back in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night for an SEC showdown against Billy Napier and the Florida Gators to open conference play.
Brian Kelly's program is utilizing a "1-0" mantra in 2025 with the Bayou Bengals looking to once again take a one game at a time approach ahead of a matchup against Florida.
“I think it’s all the buy-in from the guys,” Weeks said. “We’ve got a lot more than 11 dudes playing really good defense right now. We’re all buying into Coach Baker’s culture — flying around, having fun, making havoc plays.
“Our mindset, like Coach Kelly says, is to go 1-0 every single day — Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday. We’re not worried about the past. We’re focused on where our feet are right now.”
Now, with game time quickly approaching for the LSU program, all eyes will be on the Southeastern Conference clash set for 6:30 p.m. CT in Baton Rouge.
The Game Information: Week 3 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Florida Gators
Kickoff Time: 6:44 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 2-0
Florida Gators Record: 1-1
ESPN’s Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath will be on the television broadcast, while Chris Blair, Jacob Hester and Gordy Rush will be on the radio call.
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 3 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: -7.5 (-110)
- Florida: +7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- LSU: -278
- Florida: +225
Total
- Over 46.5 (-115)
- Under 46.5 (-105)
Brian Kelly's Take: Live Up to the LSU Standard
“We’re in Tiger Stadium, and we need to be Death Valley. We need to live up to our resume as the most difficult place to play in the country. It’s SEC time,” Kelly said.
“You had your warmup tailgates; you got your recipes down; you got how much you need for drinking. We need you this weekend, and we’ll provide the standard in terms of how we need to play.”
