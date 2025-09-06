LSU Football vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs: Start Time, TV Channel and Game Information
No. 3 LSU will return to action on Saturday night against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs with the Tigers looking to start the season 2-0 for the first time since 2019.
After taking down Clemson in Week 1, Brian Kelly and Co. remain in headlines as a program emerging as an early National Championship contender.
Despite the outside noise, LSU is taking it one game at a time with the "1-0" mantra taking over the locker room for the Bayou Bengals.
"There's a standard of playing football here at LSU, and that's the standard that we're gonna have to play when we go on that field. Every Saturday, there's a standard, and our guys know what the standard is," Kelly said. "We're gonna be demanding, not demeaning, but we're gonna be demanding.
"Our expectations are that if we want to go 1-0, we have to do the same things each and every week, and we're not moving off of that. We've heard enough about the other stuff. We're gonna focus on what we can control, and that is today."
Now, LSU will take the field at Tiger Stadium on Saturday night in the program's home opener with all eyes on Kelly's No. 3 ranked squad in America.
A look into the Week 2 game information, updated betting lines and Kelly's thoughts heading into the second game of the season.
The Game Information: Week 2 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: SEC Network+/ESPN+
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 1-0
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Record: 1-0
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 2 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU -36.5 (-115)
- Louisiana Tech +36.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- LSU (N/A)
- Louisiana Tech (N/A)
Total
- Over 49.5 (-112)
- Under 49.5 (-108)
Brian Kelly's Take: The Opportunity Awaits in Week 2
"Playing at Tiger Stadium is such a special opportunity. So, I know our guys and staff and fans and everybody associated with the program coming back to Tiger Stadium is pretty exciting. We've got like 45 guys that will be walking down Victory Hill for the first time," Kelly said.
"When you get a chance to open on the road and have some success, you build a lot of momentum. Now, the opportunity to play at home heightens it even more."
The LSU Tigers ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances:
The ESPN Football Power Index gives the Bayou Bengals a 97.2 percent chance to walk out of Tiger Stadium with a victory in Week 2 against Louisiana Tech.
LSU is favored in each game remaining on the schedule besides trips to Oxford against Ole Miss and Tuscaloosa for a showdown against Alabama, according to ESPN.
Heading into Week 2, the LSU Tigers have a near 100 percent chance of walking out with a victory as 35+ point favorites.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Season Outlook: Predicting Brian Kelly and the Tigers Record in 2025
Nation's No. 1 Wide Receiver, Elite Five-Star LSU Football Commit on 'Flip Watch'
LSU Football Depth Chart Predictions: Projecting the Starters Against Clemson Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.