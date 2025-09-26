LSU Football vs. Ole Miss Rebels: How to Watch, Start Time and Latest Betting Lines
No. 4 LSU (4-0, 1-0 SEC) returns to action on Saturday afternoon with a Top-15 SEC matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels locked in for Week 5.
The pair of unbeaten programs will square off at Vaught Hemingway Stadium with the showdown stealing headlines ahead of the critical Southeastern Conference clash.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers enter the Week 5 matchup after taking down programs including the Clemson Tigers and Florida Gators, but there remains significant room for improvement.
The Bayou Bengals have reached elite status defensively after a strong start, but finding complementary football will be of the utmost importance on Saturday in Oxford.
“It’s kind of going back to what I said earlier is that I want our teams not to be so scripted," Kelly said this week. "I thought we got a little scripted offensively to the point where it was so planned out and then the game starts and then you got to adapt and adjust.
"So I think as you talk about the offensive structure, I think it’s continually find ways to run the ball and have a running game, and then let Garrett Nussmeier do what he does, and he loves to throw the football down the field.
“I think being a little bit more aggressive on fourth down, we had the three fourth down situations; from my perspective, and talking to our players, they just felt better about how we attack things, and we’ll have to continue to do that moving forward.”
Now, with game day less than 24 hours away, all eyes are on the Top-15 showdown in the Magnolia State with the stage set for another rivalry matchup between the pair of SEC foes.
The Game Information: Week 5 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. LSU Tigers
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 4-0 (1-0 SEC)
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 4-0 (2-0 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 5 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +1.5 (-108)
- Ole Miss: -1.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- LSU: +105
- Ole Miss: -125
Total
- Over: 56.5 (-112)
- Under 56.5 (-108)
The LSU Tigers will enter Saturday at Vaught Hemingway Stadium as 1.5-point underdogs, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
Brian Kelly's Take: Confidence in the Defense
“You feel better about those games because you’re taking a defense that can stand up against the environment going on the road and all those things, and we’re a much more cohesive group. The roster’s better. The players are better.
"Those were good, tough kids that played hard for us, but we were a little short in some areas. I don’t know about all the points, but we got to score like we talked about last week. We can’t be scoring a touchdown or ten points. That’s not going to cut it in the SEC.
"So, continue to play at the level that we have defensively and then bring your offense up to the level that it needs to be to win games in the SEC.”
