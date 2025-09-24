LSU Football vs. Ole Miss Rebels: Kickoff Time, TV Channel and Latest Betting Lines
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will make the trip to Oxford in Week 5 for a critical Southeastern Conference showdown against No. 13 Ole Miss.
In a matchup that always delivers, No. 4 LSU will take the field at Vaught Hemingway Stadium for a Top-15 SEC contest against Lane Kiffin and his red-hot program.
“Lane does a great job adapting to what’s going on in the game itself. I think, more than anything else, you can plan for things to happen, but then you have to be able to prepare for what’s the next step, and he’s obviously very experienced at what he does. During the game, he can adjust as he sees that he needs to," Kelly said this week.
The battle between Kiffin as a playcaller and LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker provides significant intrigue with the pair of masterminds set to clash in Oxford.
“I think we’re at that point that we know each other very well. I mean, this is the fourth time we’ve played against each other. Blake’s done it when he was at Missouri too. So, there’s no tricks really. It’s not like, oh, I never saw that coming," Kelly said.
“When you get down to it, it’s the team that really is executing at the highest level and doing the little things the right way. They’re going to get theirs. There’s no question that’s that’s a great offense.
"But I think that’s played a little bit too much, cause they know each other so well and they know what to expect. And both of them, on offense and defense, know how to make the appropriate adjustments.”
The Game Information: Week 5 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. LSU Tigers
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 4-0 (1-0 SEC)
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 4-0 (2-0 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 5 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +1.5 (-110)
- Ole Miss: -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- LSU: +100
- Ole Miss: -120
Total
- Over: 54.5 (-112)
- Under 54.5 (-108)
The LSU Tigers will enter Saturday at Vaught Hemingway Stadium as 1.5-point underdogs, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
Brian Kelly's Take: Better Defense Sets the Tone
“You feel better about those games because you’re taking a defense that can stand up against the environment going on the road and all those things, and we’re a much more cohesive group. The roster’s better. The players are better. Those were good, tough kids that played hard for us, but we were a little short in some areas.
"I don’t know about all the points, but we got to score like we talked about last week. We can’t be scoring a touchdown or ten points. That’s not going to cut it in the SEC. So, continue to play at the level that we have defensively and then bring your offense up to the level that it needs to be to win games in the SEC.”
