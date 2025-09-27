LSU Football vs. Ole Miss Rebels: Nick Saban, College GameDay Crew Log Predictions
No. 4 LSU (4-0, 1-0 SEC) will take the field at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday afternoon with all eyes on a Top-15 SEC showdown against the Ole Miss Rebels.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will look to rebound from the last time the program made its way to Oxford in 2023 after dropping a thriller to Lane Kiffin's program.
In 2023, quarterback Jayden Daniels and the offense annihilated the Rebels defense after putting up 49 points with over 600 yards of total offense.
But the LSU defense gave up 56 points and over 700 yards of total offense in a historic game at Vaught Hemingway Stadium where the Rebels ultimately came out on top with a win.
Now, Kelly and Co. will look to rebound in 2025 with a redesigned defense coming out of Baton Rouge.
“You feel better about those games because you’re taking a defense that can stand up against the environment going on the road and all those things, and we’re a much more cohesive group," Kelly said. "The roster’s better. The players are better.
"Those were good, tough kids that played hard for us, but we were a little short in some areas. I don’t know about all the points, but we got to score like we talked about last week. We can’t be scoring a touchdown or ten points. That’s not going to cut it in the SEC.
"So, continue to play at the level that we have defensively and then bring your offense up to the level that it needs to be to win games in the SEC.”
Now, with kickoff approaching, the ESPN College GameDay crew has logged their expert picks with kickoff in Oxford set for 2:45 p.m. CT.
The Game Information: Week 5 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. LSU Tigers
Kickoff Time: 2:45 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 4-0 (1-0 SEC)
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 4-0 (2-0 SEC)
The ESPN College GameDay Picks:
Desmond Howard: Ole Miss Rebels
Nick Saban: LSU Tigers
Pat McAfee: Ole Miss Rebels
Guest Picker: Ole Miss Rebels
Kirk Herbstreit: LSU Tigers
The College GameDay Podcast Picks: Pete Thamel and Rece Davis
“I’m leaning LSU. I just think the class of talent at Ole Miss is not what it was last year,” Thamel said. “I say the Tigers go in and roll.”
For Davis, he remained conflicted until the buzzer when it came to logging his picks with the difficultly-level high in locking in a pick for this one.
“I’m a believer in LSU,” Davis said. “LSU has not played to its potential offensively yet. How much of that is attributable to Garrett Nussmeier‘s core injury that apparently is getting better. We’ll see. I’m going to take LSU.”
Then, near the end of the College GameDay Podcast episode, Davis ultimately swapped his pick - giving Ole Miss the nod.
No. 4 LSU and No. 13 Ole Miss will kickoff at 2:45 p.m. CT from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium with all eyes on the Top-15 SEC showdown.
