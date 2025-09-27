LSU Football vs. Ole Miss Rebels: Start Time, TV Channel and Week 5 Game Information
The heart of Southeastern Conference play has arrived for Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers with the program set to kick things off against the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday afternoon.
Brian Kelly and Co. opened the SEC slate in Week 3 with a win over the Florida Gators, and with a victory over Southeastern Louisiana to follow, all eyes are on conference play moving forward.
“Now, we’re into the SEC. We know the opposition each week will certainly test us," Kelly said. "But now you lean on your foundational principles. You lean on what your process is and how you go to work every day, your habits, the way you prepare.
"And at times you’re going to have to be leaning on guys that haven’t started. This tests your depth within your program; all those things will come into play as we move into the next couple of months."
Lane Kiffin and the No. 13 ranked Ole Miss Rebels provide a unique challenge for the Bayou Bengals with Kelly's program gearing up for a dogfight at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
“Ole Miss is certainly a rivalry game playing for the Magnolia Bowl Trophy," Kelly said. "I think everybody knows this is a game that goes way back, and certainly the last couple of years, it was decided on the last plays of the game.
"Ole Miss is an outstanding football team. Coach Lane does a great job, and they have an established winning culture, certainly an offense that has put up incredible numbers offensively."
The Game Information: Week 5 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. LSU Tigers
Kickoff Time: 2:45 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 4-0 (1-0 SEC)
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 4-0 (2-0 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 5 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +1.5 (-108)
- Ole Miss: -1.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- LSU: +100
- Ole Miss: -120
Total
- Over: 57.5 (-112)
- Under 57.5 (-108)
The LSU Tigers will enter the Week 5 clash as 1.5-point underdogs, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
Brian Kelly's Take: Confidence in the Defense
“You feel better about those games because you’re taking a defense that can stand up against the environment going on the road and all those things, and we’re a much more cohesive group. The roster’s better. The players are better.
"Those were good, tough kids that played hard for us, but we were a little short in some areas. I don’t know about all the points, but we got to score like we talked about last week. We can’t be scoring a touchdown or ten points. That’s not going to cut it in the SEC.
"So, continue to play at the level that we have defensively and then bring your offense up to the level that it needs to be to win games in the SEC.”
