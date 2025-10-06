LSU Football vs. South Carolina Gamecocks: Kickoff Time, TV Channel and Betting Odds
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will return to action on Saturday night in Death Valley for an SEC matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
After navigating the open date last week, the program has hit the reset button with an opportunity to get back on track against Shane Beamer's crew in Week 7.
No. 11 LSU has worked through a challenging start on offense this season with Garrett Nussmeier at the forefront of the conversation - and after the open date - Kelly is hoping his signal-caller can get back on track.
“A lot of mental work this week in terms of film study and looking at the things he has done during the year," Kelly said last week. "Really, doing a deep dive and, in particular, the things he can control in the game that he wants to get better at.
"He was really good (vs. Ole Miss) in run-game checks and getting the ball out when we didn’t have fair numbers. We want to build on that.
"And then we want to build on his consistency in terms of the pocket, and he’s great to work with because he wants to do all those things on (virtual reality), so we can get him on VR. There are a number of different ways to build on what he wants to do on a play-to-play basis without having him out there throwing the ball 100 times.
“Our training staff and physicians have treated him with medication, and that’s been part of the procedures and protocol. We knew coming into this bye week that this was going to be the time for us not to be pushing him.
"This is when he could really, truly be the best version of himself. I think our training staff has done a great job. Again, I think you are going to see the best football as we move forward from Garrett Nussmeier.”
Now, all focus is on Week 7 against the Gamecocks with Nussmeier looking to get back on track.
A look into the game information and early betting lines for the showdown in Baton Rouge.
The Game Information: Week 7 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
Kickoff Time: 6:45 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: SEC Network
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 4-1 (1-1 SEC)
South Carolina Gamecocks: 3-2 (1-2 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 7 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: -9.5 (-110)
- South Carolina: +9.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- LSU: -350
- South Carolina: +275
Total
- Over 43.5 (-110)
- Under 43.5 (-110)
No. 11 LSU and South Carolina will kickoff at 6:45 p.m. CT on Saturday with all eyes on the Bayou Bengals looking to bounce back,
