LSU Football vs. South Carolina Gamecocks: Kickoff Time, TV Channel and Picks
No. 11 LSU (4-1, 1-1 SEC) will face the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday night at Tiger Stadium with the Tigers looking to get back in the win column.
After dropping a Week 5 contest to the Ole Miss Rebels prior to last week's open date, Brian Kelly's crew will square off against the Gamecocks looking to make a statement.
“We’ve got a big challenge this week, excited to go down to Baton Rouge,” Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer said. “I have a ton of respect for Coach Kelly, one of the great coaches in college football, whether it be Cincinnati, Notre Dame, or now LSU.
"They’ve got a really talented team in all three phases. Weapons on offense, defense, and special teams. It’s a complete team that’s played great football. They were really good last year and only added to it with freshmen and portal additions.
"That’s life in the SEC. But our guys are excited for the challenge, excited to play in one of the great venues in college football on Saturday night. We know it’ll be loud and electric and rocking in there. We’ve got to prepare well this week so we can perform well Saturday.”
Now, with kickoff just hours away, all eyes will be on the Bayou Bengals. What are the best ways to watch and listen?
The Game Information: Week 7 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
Kickoff Time: 6:55 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: SEC Network
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 4-1 (1-1 SEC)
South Carolina Gamecocks: 3-2 (1-2 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 7 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: -8.5 (-110)
- South Carolina: +8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- LSU: -335
- South Carolina: +270
Total
- Over 44.5 (-105)
- Under 44.5 (-115)
LSU enters the Week 7 matchup as 8.5-point favorites with an opportunity to bounce back and make a statement against an SEC foe.
Brian Kelly's Take: Consistency on Offense a Must
“I think I’ve made it pretty clear we have to be more consistent offensively,” Kelly said. “We have to be more productive. It’s been on again, off again. It needs to be much more consistent in its performance.
"That’s where our offense needs to be. Is it going to be on Saturday? I hope so. But I know the process and the work we’re doing. Nothing’s up for discussion. We’re looking at every facet of our offense to be more consistent and have a more balanced approach.”
