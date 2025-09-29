LSU Football vs. South Carolina Kickoff Time Slot Revealed for Week 7 Matchup
No. 13 LSU will utilize an open date in Week 6 before getting back in Tiger Stadium on Oct. 11 for a Southeastern Conference clash against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
After falling to the Ole Miss Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium this past weekend, the Bayou Bengals are set to utilize the bye week to press the rest button and get back on track.
“Disappointed in the loss, certainly,” Kelly said on Saturday. “There is a game within the game. You start with the first half, where our inability to sustain anything on the offensive side of the ball put our defense on the field for 50 plays.
“At the end of the day, when you put it all together for four quarters, we didn’t play complementary football, which you have to do in this league. You have to be able to complement your offense and defense. When our offense started to move the ball, our defense couldn’t get the stop.”
Now, the LSU Tigers are set to return to action on Oct. 11 against a LaNorris Sellers led South Carolina Gamecocks crew that is looking to heat up towards the back end of the 2025 season.
On Monday, the Southeastern Conference revealed the time slot for the LSU verus South Carolina matchup - along with the SEC matchup of the week.
SEC Football Television Schedule
Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025
11 a.m. CT – Alabama at Missouri, ABC
11:45 p.m. CT – Washington State at Ole Miss, SEC Network
2:30 p.m. CT – Oklahoma vs. Texas (in Dallas), ABC
3:15 p.m. CT – Arkansas at Tennessee, SEC Network
TBA on Oct. 5 – South Carolina at LSU, either 6 p.m. CT (ESPN) or 6:30 p.m. CT (ABC) or 6:45 pm CT (SEC Network) *
TBA on Oct. 5 – Florida at Texas A&M, either 6 p.m. CT (ESPN) or 6:30 p.m. CT (ABC) or 6:45 pm CT (SEC Network) *
TBA on Oct. 5 – Georgia at Auburn, either 6 p.m. CT (ESPN) or 6:30 p.m. CT (ABC) or 6:45 pm CT (SEC Network) *
* Game time and Network to be determined after games of October 4
LSU and South Carolina have received a night game in Tiger Stadium with the Bayou Bengals looking to get back on track after a Week 5 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels.
