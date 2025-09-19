LSU Football vs. Southeastern Louisiana Lions: Kickoff Time and How to Watch
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will square off against an in-state foe in Week 4 with the Southeastern Louisiana Lions heading to Death Valley on Saturday night.
No. 3 LSU will look to keep the program's record unblemished to open the 2025 season after wins over Clemson, Louisiana Tech and Florida, but there remains room for growth on offense.
It's no secret the Tigers' defense has shined across the first three weeks of the season, but early-season struggles on offense have plagued the Bayou Bengals through the first quarter of the year.
"I feel as if we have not played our best and I feel like everyone could see that. I know that each and every week we're coming out with this 1-0 mentality," LSU offensive lineman Tyree Adams said.
"I feel that will actually take us a long way but we have to focus on now. It's gonna just carry us each and every day through practice dominating practice and once we dominate practice we'll dominate on all Saturdays."
"Really just our run game. Run game, ID'ing the front, knowing the scheme better and also just being physical. I think physicality is like the biggest thing that we kind of just preach on, and we've been showing each and every week, displaying through those four quarters of football. Just critiquing those little things is gonna make us a good o-line."
Now, all focus is on Week 4 against Southeastern Louisiana with the Tigers eyeing the program's first 4-0 start since 2019.
The Game Information: Week 4 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Southeastern Louisiana Lions
Kickoff Time: 6:55 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: SEC Network
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 3-0
Southeastern Louisiana Lions Record: 2-1
The Early Betting Trends: Week 4 Edition
*Note: No lines have been opened for the LSU Tigers versus Southeastern Louisiana Lions matchup. The ESPN Football Power Index gives the Bayou Bengals a 98 percent chance to earn a win.
LSU is 3-0 in their last 5 games.
LSU is 2-1 in their last 5 games against the spread
LSU is 1-0 in their road games against the spread
The totals have gone OVER in 0 of LSU' last 3 games
The totals have gone OVER in 0 of LSU' 2 last games at home
Brian Kelly's Take: Improvement on Offense is Imminent
"We were not really effective in third and short. I think more than anything else, it's executing better and spending more time in practice on third down plays and third down conversions. We should be a much higher percentile so we've gone to work on that and we'll get better there," Kelly said.
