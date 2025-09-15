LSU Football vs. Southeastern Louisiana Lions: Kickoff Time and TV Channel in Week 4
No. 3 LSU will return to action on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium with Brian Kelly's program set to square off against Southeastern Louisiana in Week 4.
After knocking off the Florida Gators in Week 3, the Bayou Bengals are 3-0 for the first time since 2019 with the program taking America by storm.
On Saturday night in Baton Rouge, LSU saw starting linebacker Whit Weeks ejected from the game on the first defensive possession, but the Tigers quickly used it as motivation to battle against an SEC foe.
"We lose arguably your best defensive player in the first series, then his brother goes down, but we have a third Weeks," Kelly said on Saturday.
"He did not fully understand what was going on, but he was ready to play, and that's what I love about this group. We keep battling and our players believed they were going to win."
LSU saw the defensive backfield pick up slack after reeling in five interceptions off of Gators quarterback DJ Lagway with sophomore safety Dashawn Spears haul in two of his own.
"His performance [on Saturday] has been a long-time coming. He has been grinding. Every day he comes in and works hard as well as looking for an opportunity to get on the field and make an impact," Kelly said.
Now, all focus turns to Southeastern Louisiana with the program looking to go "1-0" once again in Baton Rouge against an in-state foe.
The Game Information: Week 4 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Southeastern Louisiana Lions
Kickoff Time: 6:45 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: SEC Network
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 3-0
Southeastern Louisiana Lions Record: 2-1
Brian Kelly's Take: Utilize the Florida Win to Gain Momentum
"There are ways to lose that game if we are not smart, and we earned that win by managing the game. It is extremely difficult to win a game in the SEC. Holding someone to 10 points on the offensive side of the ball, and finding a way to win the game, I am extremely proud of our group."
More LSU News:
LSU Football Pushing to Flip Top-10 Quarterback in America Committed to SEC Rival
No. 1 Quarterback in America Set to Visit LSU Football, Alabama, Georgia and Florida
LSU Football Battling to Flip a Five-Star Oregon Ducks Commit, Set to Visit Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.