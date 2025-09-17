LSU Football vs. Southeastern Louisiana: Start Time, TV Channel and Game Information
No. 3 LSU will square off against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium with the Bayou Bengals looking to start the season off 4-0.
After wins over the Clemson Tigers, Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, and Florida Gators, Brian Kelly's program has looked sharp to open the year, but remain in search of complementary football.
The Tigers' defense has come out the gates clicking on all cylinders, but offensively, it's been a work in progress across the first three weeks of the season.
"I feel as if we have not played our best and I feel like everyone could see that. I know that each and every week we're coming out with this 1-0 mentality. I feel that will actually take us a long way but we have to focus on now," LSU offensive lineman Tyree Adams said.
"It's gonna just carry us each and every day through practice dominating practice and once we dominate practice we'll dominate on all Saturdays."
"Really just our run game. Run game, ID'ing the front, knowing the scheme better and also just being physical. I think physicality is like the biggest thing that we kind of just preach on, and we've been showing each and every week, displaying through those four quarters of football. Just critiquing those little things is gonna make us a good o-line."
Now, all focus is on Week 4 with the Southeastern Louisiana Lions coming to Baton Rouge for an in-state showdown.
The Game Information: Week 4 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Southeastern Louisiana Lions
Kickoff Time: 6:45 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: SEC Network
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 3-0
Southeastern Louisiana Lions Record: 2-1
The Early Betting Trends: Week 4 Edition
*Note: No lines have been opened for the LSU Tigers versus Southeastern Louisiana Lions matchup. The ESPN Football Power Index gives the Bayou Bengals a 98 percent chance to earn a win.
LSU is 3-0 in their last 5 games.
LSU is 2-1 in their last 5 games against the spread
LSU is 1-0 in their road games against the spread
The totals have gone OVER in 0 of LSU' last 3 games
The totals have gone OVER in 0 of LSU' 2 last games at home
Brian Kelly's Take: Development in the Trenches
"We just have to continue to develop. We're playing a redshirt freshman at right tackle, and we're playing a group of guys that are playing together [for the first time]. Paul [Mubenga] hasn't played a [lot]. Cohen [Echols] hasn't played a ton.
"Tyree [Adams] hasn't played a [lot]. So these are guys that are still growing and developing. And I said this after the game: I'm bullish on this group. I think they're going to be really good as we can continue. They're going to be a good group, but we got some work to do."
