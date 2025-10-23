LSU Country

LSU Football vs. Texas A&M Aggies Kickoff Time, TV Channel and Early Predictions

Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals return to action on Saturday, host the No. 3 ranked Aggies in Death Valley.

Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will return to action on Saturday night with a Top-25 SEC matchup against the Texas A&M Aggies up next on the schedule.

After suffering a crushing loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores in Week 8, the Bayou Bengals will look to get back in the win column and keep the program's College Football Playoff hopes alive.

"Nothing changed. We gotta be physical, we gotta be violent, and we gotta play with the energy and the motor like we always do," LSU defensive tackle Ahmad Breaux said. "Flying around the field, that's the key to everything. That's the key to beating everybody and we ain't changing nothing.

"Resetting the front, I feel like being physical up front is really what's gonna make the difference in this game, and having great rush lane integrity. Just like anybody else that would face a mobile quarterback, we have to be good in our rush lanes and our physicality then it'll take care of itself."

Now, with game day less than 48 hours away, the betting lines have shifted once again with Kelly and Co. looking to make a statement in Tiger Stadium.

The Game Information: Week 9 Edition

Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-2 (2-2 SEC)
Texas A&M Aggies: 7-0 (4-0 SEC)

Odds, Spread and Total: Week 9 Edition

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

  • LSU: +2.5 (-102)
  • Texas A&M: -2.5 (-120)

Moneyline

  • LSU: +120
  • Texas A&M: -142

Total

  • Over 47,5 (-115)
  • Under 47.5 (-105)

LSU is currently listed as 4.5-point underdogs at home against No. 3 Texas A&M, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

SP+ Prediction: Texas A&M Escapes

According to Bill Connelly's SP+ expert computer model, the Texas A&M Aggies have the edge with a 52 percent chance to escape with a win at Tiger Stadium over No. 20 LSU.

Brian Kelly and Co. enter the matchup with a 48 percent chance to win with a final score prediction of 26-25 on Saturday, according to the SP+ model.

