LSU Country

LSU Football vs. Texas A&M: Ticket Prices Skyrocketing for the Week 9 SEC Clash

No. 8 LSU travels to College Station to take on No. 14 Texas A&M in a Southeastern Conference battle, significant buzz for the matchup.

Zack Nagy

Courtesy of LSU Football.
In this story:

No. 8 LSU will travel to College Station in Week 9 for an SEC matchup against the No. 14 ranked Texas A&M Aggies.

In what will be a contest that has significant postseason implications on the line, the buzz surrounding the clash continues gaining more attention.

Both programs sit atop the Southeastern Conference with Saturday's game setting the stage for one program to cement their status as the No. 1 team in the SEC.

Now, it's become a hot ticket on the college football market with prices skyrocketing over the last 48 hours.

Here's a look into the game information, SEC standings and ticket prices for Saturday night in College Station:

No. 8 LSU Tigers at No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
  • Venue: Kyle Field
  • TV Channel: ABC Network

The SEC Standings Through Week 8:

  1. Texas A&M Aggies (6-1, 4-0)
  2. LSU Tigers (6-1, 3-0)
  3. Georgia Bulldogs (6-1, 4-1)
  4. Tennessee Volunteers (6-1, 3-1)
  5. Missouri Tigers (6-1, 2-1)
  6. Texas Longhorns (6-1, 2-1)
  7. Vanderbilt Commodores (5-2, 2-1)
  8. Alabama Crimson Tide (5-2, 2-2)
  9. Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3, 2-2)
  10. Florida Gators (3-2, 1-1)
  11. South Carolina Gamecocks (4-3, 2-3)
  12. Ole Miss Rebels (5-2, 1-2)
  13. Oklahoma Sooners (4-3, 1-3)
  14. Kentucky Wildcats (3-4, 1-4)
  15. Auburn Tigers (2-5, 0-4)
  16. Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-6, 0-4)

The Ticket Prices: LSU vs. Texas A&M

Cheapest Ticket Price: $240.00
Most Expensive Ticket Price: $4,301.00

(Both ticket price numbers are according to On3 Sports.)

It's a loaded SEC slate in Week 9 with a number of matchups to keep tabs on with postseason implications on the line.

The Week 9 SEC Slate

Oklahoma Sooners at No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
  • Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN Networks

Arkansas Razorbacks at Mississippi State Bulldogs

  • Time: 12:45 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
  • Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
  • TV Channel: SEC Network

No. 1 Texas Longhorns at Vanderbilt Commodores

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
  • Venue: FirstBank Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN Networks

No. 19 Missouri Tigers at No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
  • Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN Networks

No. 8 LSU Tigers at No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
  • Venue: Kyle Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN Networks

Auburn Tigers at Kentucky Wildcats

  • Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
  • Venue: Kroger Field
  • TV Channel: SEC Network

More LSU News:

Instant Takeaways: No. 8 LSU Takes Down Arkansas 34-10 in Dominant Fashion

LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America

Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program

Published
Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics. 

Home/Football