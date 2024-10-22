LSU Football vs. Texas A&M: Ticket Prices Skyrocketing for the Week 9 SEC Clash
No. 8 LSU will travel to College Station in Week 9 for an SEC matchup against the No. 14 ranked Texas A&M Aggies.
In what will be a contest that has significant postseason implications on the line, the buzz surrounding the clash continues gaining more attention.
Both programs sit atop the Southeastern Conference with Saturday's game setting the stage for one program to cement their status as the No. 1 team in the SEC.
Now, it's become a hot ticket on the college football market with prices skyrocketing over the last 48 hours.
Here's a look into the game information, SEC standings and ticket prices for Saturday night in College Station:
No. 8 LSU Tigers at No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
- Venue: Kyle Field
- TV Channel: ABC Network
The SEC Standings Through Week 8:
- Texas A&M Aggies (6-1, 4-0)
- LSU Tigers (6-1, 3-0)
- Georgia Bulldogs (6-1, 4-1)
- Tennessee Volunteers (6-1, 3-1)
- Missouri Tigers (6-1, 2-1)
- Texas Longhorns (6-1, 2-1)
- Vanderbilt Commodores (5-2, 2-1)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (5-2, 2-2)
- Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3, 2-2)
- Florida Gators (3-2, 1-1)
- South Carolina Gamecocks (4-3, 2-3)
- Ole Miss Rebels (5-2, 1-2)
- Oklahoma Sooners (4-3, 1-3)
- Kentucky Wildcats (3-4, 1-4)
- Auburn Tigers (2-5, 0-4)
- Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-6, 0-4)
The Ticket Prices: LSU vs. Texas A&M
Cheapest Ticket Price: $240.00
Most Expensive Ticket Price: $4,301.00
(Both ticket price numbers are according to On3 Sports.)
It's a loaded SEC slate in Week 9 with a number of matchups to keep tabs on with postseason implications on the line.
The Week 9 SEC Slate
Oklahoma Sooners at No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
- Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN Networks
Arkansas Razorbacks at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 12:45 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
- Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
- TV Channel: SEC Network
No. 1 Texas Longhorns at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
- Venue: FirstBank Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN Networks
No. 19 Missouri Tigers at No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
- Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN Networks
Auburn Tigers at Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
- Venue: Kroger Field
- TV Channel: SEC Network
