LSU Tigers QB Leaves Program in Middle of Offseason

The LSU Tigers are experiencing more changes to their quarterback room ahead of the first season under head coach Lane Kiffin.

LSU quarterback Emile Picarella III is leaving the program after just one season with the Tigers, per reports from Matt Moscona of Locked on LSU. A product of University Lab High School in Baton Rouge, Picarella III was a three-star prospect in the 2025 recruiting class but did not appear in a game last season and chose to redshirt.

The news comes less than 24 hours after it was announced that LSU would be bringing in Middle Tennessee State quarterback Kaden Martin as a late addition this offseason to a quarterback room that had already added three transfer quarterbacks.

What Emile Picarella III Said About Departure From LSU Tigers

LSU Tigers helmet against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Though Picarella is leaving LSU after just one season, he told Moscona he appreciated his time with the team.

“I’ve decided to move on from LSU. I’ll always appreciate my teammates, the old and new staff, and the opportunity I had there. I wish the program nothing but success," Picarella told Moscona.

Picarella could have taken scholarship offers from other Power 4 programs but decided to join LSU as a preferred walk-on. In an era of college football where players immediately search out money or instant playing time, Picarella chose to learn and develop.

QB Emile Picarella has left the LSU football team, he confirms to me.



“I’ve decided to move on from LSU. I’ll always appreciate my teammates, the old and new staff, and the opportunity I had there. I wish the program nothing but success.”



His departure left an opening LSU… — Matt Moscona (@MattMoscona) May 23, 2026

He received offers from programs like Oregon, Houston, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Louisville, Mississippi State, Boston College, Oklahoma State, Pitt, Akron, Marshall, Arkansas State and more.

That list of teams is nothing to scoff at, and shows that Picarella's talent is respected by other top programs. As a result, he likely won't have much trouble finding his next landing spot, even if that means joining a Group of 5 team that will be able to give him a chance to compete for a starting job.

Picarella's departure is minimal in the big picture of LSU's national championship hopes, but it shows how deep this year's quarterback room is for Kiffin and the coaching staff.

LSU landed Arizona State transfer Sam Leavitt earlier this offseason, giving Kiffin his starting quarterback for 2026. The Tigers also added Elon transfer Landen Clark and USC transfer Husan Longstreet, giving the Tigers some interesting depth to work with if Leavitt has to miss any time next season.

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