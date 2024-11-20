LSU Football Wide Receiver Aaron Anderson Signs Unique NIL Deal
LSU wide receiver Aaron Anderson has emerged as a lethal weapon in the Tigers' offense this season as his connection with Garrett Nussmeier grows each week.
He's broken out as an integral piece in the passing game with Anderson hauling in 46 receptions for 713 yards and five touchdowns through 10 games.
It's a significant jump from a season ago for the second-year Tiger. After working his way in the mix in 2023, Anderson has taken that next step while averaging 71.3 yards per game in 2024.
Now, Anderson is gaining momentum in the NIL space with the coveted wideout reportedly inking a deal amid his breakout season.
The Louisiana native has signed a deal with the exclusive trading card company, Leaf. Rivals first reported the news of Anderson's new name, image and likeness deal.
It's a deal at "market rate," but is the largest NIL deal among LSU receivers.
The deal was negotiated by ABX Elite Sports Management and Jet Life Sports/Lion Heart Sport, Rivals reported.
What's led to Anderson taking that "next step" in 2024? Everything he's doing both on and off the field.
"It's everything he does in his life," LSU head coach Brian Kelly said in September. "It's going to class, being on time, his practice habits, framing the ball, catching the ball, it's just everything. It's the natural maturity that comes with being in the program."
It's been no surprise for Kelly and the LSU coaching staff.
"You could see it coming. We had a sense this was going to begin to show itself for him and there would be more production because his process is so much better," Kelly said. "I think that is going to continue for him."
After the program boasted a Top 5 offense in college football led by Jayden Daniels, Nabers and Thomas a season ago, picking up the pieces was always going to be difficult.
"When you have two first-year coordinators, they're learning their personnel, who they want to use, who are the best 11 in each situation and then what schemes put us in the best positions to succeed? Now we'll have to go and prepare accordingly," Kelly said.
"I'm not saying we're making wholesale changes but they get a chance to evaluate their personnel. The big takeaway here is when you're making mistakes, are you putting your guys in the right position, do you have the guys in the right position and then are you preparing them for those scenarios? It can only be one of those three things. All of those are on the table."
It's evident Anderson has routinely being put in the right position for the Tigers as he becomes a lethal weapon for the Bayou Bengals in 2024.
The Louisiana native is carving out an impressive role for his hometown school with the chance to continue exceeding expectations for LSU.
More LSU News:
Paul Finebaum: LSU, Brian Kelly in a "Really Bad Spot" Moving Forward
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.