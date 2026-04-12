LSU Football Wide Receiver, Dynamic Ole Miss Rebels Transfer Receiving Rave Reviews

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers' redesigned roster continues navigating Spring Camp in Baton Rouge with newcomers galore beginning to make their presence felt this offseason.

In what became a pivotal stretch for the Bayou Bengals, LSU reloaded via the NCAA Transfer Portal after inking the No. 1 class in America with over 40 signees.

But the wide receiver room underwent the most significant turnover with LSU only bringing back one pass-catcher from the 2025 season - ultimately signing nine players via the portal.

That includes Ole Miss Rebels transfer Winston Watkins after making the move to join Kiffin in Baton Rouge after hitting the Transfer Portal in January.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pounder made his move in departing the Magnolia State in search of a new home after recording 26 catches for 373 yards and a touchdown as a true freshman in 2025. Additionally, he notched 21 rushing yards on five carries.

“Winn has been great,” Ole Miss junior wide receiver Harrison Wallace III said. “You don’t really see a lot of young guys come in with the mentality that he has — just coming in and making it hard to keep him off the field.

"Just making plays day in and day out. You know what you’re going to get out of him every day. So, really proud of him, and he’s going to be a great player.”

Now, Watkins is with the LSU Tigers where he is turning heads this offseason amid a strong Spring Camp in Baton Rouge.

Wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr. made several big, explosive plays during @LSUfootball scrimmage Saturday. One was long catch + run across middle on ball Husan Longstreet threw from end zone. Probably at least 60-70 yard play. Dashawn Spears could've made tackle before Watkins… — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) April 11, 2026

LSU held a full Spring Camp practice on Saturday with the media receiving a full viewing where Watkins shined during scrimmage work with multiple explosive plays.

Watkins - alongside Florida transfer Eugene Wilson, Kansas State transfer Jayce Brown, and Troy transfer Roman Mothershed - have turned heads across Spring Camp this offseason.

Now, as the offseason rolls on for Kiffin and Co., all focus is on carving out a rotation with multiple talented pass-catchers beginning to rise to the top.

Kiffin's Take: Wide Receiver Room Edition

"I think explosive plays are a very critical factor, always have been. As you look at analytics into winning games and being successful defensively, limiting them and having them on offense, you've got to have the players. To add players that have made a number of explosive plays in the receiver room was important.

"We kind of look at that room or maybe and we try to balance the room more. If you think of it as like here's your cap number for a room, instead of being really top heavy with one and two and then not having depth, I think when we've been our best because we've had four to five to six receivers that can all play really well.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Linebacker Breaks Down Decision to Follow Lane Kiffin From Ole Miss

LSU Football's No. 1 Transfer Addition Revealed as Lane Kiffin's Top Offensive Weapon

Lane Kiffin Reveals Definitive Statement on Will Wade Returning to LSU Tigers

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