LSU Football Wide Receiver, Former Coveted Prospect Entering Transfer Portal
LSU wide receiver Landon Ibieta will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after three seasons in Baton Rouge, he announced.
The Mandevilla (La.) native has battled injuries during his time with the Tigers after playing in only three games in as many years.
A three-star prospect out of high school, Ibieta ranked as a Top 100 wideout in America and Top 25 prospect in Louisiana.
The 5-foot-11 speedster had remained committed to the Miami Hurricanes for much of his prep career, but ultimately flipped to the hometown Tigers prior to Signing Day in the 2022 cycle.
Now, he'll search for a new home where he can continue his playing career after three seasons with the Bayou Bengals.
Ibieta is the second player from LSU's 2024 roster that has announced his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. He joins redshirt-freshman Rickie Collins.
Rickie Collins: Quarterback
The redshirt-freshman appeared in three games this season where he tallied 35 total yards on five passing attempts. He also logged 18 yards on four carries.
In 2023, Collins appeared in only one game during his true freshman campaign where he completed both of his passing attempts for 19 yards.
Collins utilized 2023 as a redshirt year during his first season with the LSU program.
The Louisiana native was a four-star prospect out of high school after lighting it up at Baton Rouge (La.) Woodlawn High. Collins was a Top 20 quarterback in America.
During his recruiting process, Collins was originally committed to the Purdue Boilermakers before flipping his pledge to the LSU Tigers prior to his senior campaign.
A season ago, Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Jayden Daniels discussed his relationship with Collins and his future ahead:
“Rickie Collins? I treat him like my little brother,” Daniels said. “Just seeing him be able to grow day in and day out. Coming in as a true freshman. Trying to just learn how to live on his own, even though he’s from Baton Rouge, but it’s different living on your own. Just how to maneuver and how to treat things professionally? (It’s) how tight we are.”
As for head coach Brian Kelly, he highlighted the development ahead for Collins:
“Rickie’s got to continue to develop because kind of what you said, when you only have three quarterbacks on scholarship, that third quarterback is so crucial for you in its development,” Kelly said.
“I’d say that I’m really pleased with the development of Daniels and Nussmeier and Rickie is kind of — we’re really pushing him hard to continue his trajectory because when you have just three, he’s in the mix, right?”
The LSU Tigers will await a decision from redshirt-junior quarterback Garrett Nussmeier as he weighs his options. He'll either enter the 2025 NFL Draft or return to Baton Rouge for a fifth season with the program.
