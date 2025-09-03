LSU Football Wide Receiver, Louisiana Native Has Brian Kelly's Attention After Week 1
No. 3 LSU will return to action on Saturday night at Tiger Stadium in the program's home opener against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.
The Tigers will enter a Week 2 clash with a 1-0 record for the first time since 2019 after taking down Clemson this past weekend at Memorial Stadium.
Behind a gutsy performance from LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier on offense and a dominant night from the Bayou Bengals' defense, it was a recipe for success to earn a top-five win.
Nussmeier was the catalyst offensively for the Tigers, but LSU head coach Brian Kelly believes wide receiver Aaron Anderson deserves his flowers.
After missing most of Fall Camp while nursing a knee soreness, Anderson was shot out of a cannon for the program's season opener.
The Louisiana native led the program with six receptions for 99 yards on his way to playing a critical component in the Tigers' success down the stretch.
"He's an electric playmaker, and Aaron would tell you that there's more there. He's growing as a young man, making good choices and doing the right thing, taking care of his body," Kelly said on Monday
"Now, the next thing is consistency in his practicing, because the carryover is when the lights go on, he's a different dude. So I just like his maturity and the growth that he is showing each and every week when he comes in, and that's why he's gonna have continued success here and down the road."
Kelly believes Anderson can hit another gear as he continues working on the entirety of his in 2025. Saturday's performance was just a teaser for what could be for the Bayou State star.
LSU's offense was clicking down the stretch with Nussmeier spreading the wealth to his wide receivers.
The Tigers saw nine different pass catchers reel in receptions with Anderson spearheading the push with six of his own.
Nussmeier completed 28-of-38 passes for 232 yards and a touchdown in leading the Tigers to the comeback road win.
Nussmeier completed his final 11 passes of the game, including all nine in the fourth quarter as the Tigers rallied from a 10-3 halftime deficit to beat a Top 4-ranked team in a true road game for only the fifth time in program history.
Now, the Bayou Bengals enter Week 2 with their receiving corps remaining a unit to watch spearheaded by Anderson as WR1.
