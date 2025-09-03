LSU Football Wide Receiver, Louisiana Native Has Brian Kelly's Attention After Week 1

LSU WR Aaron Anderson took a massive leap a season ago.



2023: 12 catches, 59 yards + 0 TD

2024: 61 catches, 884 yards + 5 TD



Now, Brian Kelly believes the Louisiana native can hit another gear.



“He’s an electric playermaker… When the lights come on, he’s a different dude.” pic.twitter.com/BzHuue44oU