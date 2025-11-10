LSU Football Wide Receiver, Oklahoma Sooners Transfer Gets Positive Injury Update
LSU wide receiver Nic Anderson suffered a knee injury this past Saturday against the Alabama Crimson Tide with a fear that it could be season-ending.
Anderson was helped off of the field in the third quarter before being carted to the locker room after suffering the scary right knee injury.
The Oklahoma Sooners transfer was ultimately seen on the sidelines in the fourth quarter out of uniform while moving on crutches.
Less than 24 hours after the game On3 Sports' Pete Nakos revealed that there was a fear that Anderson's injury could be season-ending, but a Sunday MRI would deterime the severity.
Fast forward to Monday and LSU interim coach Frank Wilson has announced that the team received positive injury news on Anderson with the diagnosis better than initially expected.
“It was positive. We were really worried on the sideline that it could be something long term. It is not.” Wilson said. “It does not require a procedure - so we’re day by day in a rehabilitation manner with him.
"I don’t know if he’ll be ready [for Saturday against Arkansas]. He came in this morning and we’ll continue to monitor him and by Wednesday we should have a real idea if he’ll be up for this game or the next and beyond.”
Anderson, a first-year Tiger, transferred in over the offseason as one of LSU's top signees via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
The 6-foot-4 wideout set the Oklahoma freshman record for touchdown receptions with 10 in 2023. His 798 receiving yards that year rank No. 2 in Oklahoma history for a freshman.
In two years with the Sooners, Anderson appeared in 17 games with six starts, all coming as a redshirt freshman in 2023. Anderson missed the entire 2024 season with an injury.
Now, with three games remaining on the 2025 regular season schedule, Anderson will look to get back on the field against either Arkansas, Western Kentucky or Oklahoma.
LSU will face Arkansas on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium looking snap a three-game losing skid - including losses in four out of the program's last five games. Kickoff is set for 11:45 a.m. CT.
