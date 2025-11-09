LSU Football Wide Receiver, Oklahoma Sooners Transfer Suffers Season-Ending Injury
The "current fear" is that LSU Tigers wide receiver Nic Anderson will miss the final three games of the 2025 regular season with a knee injury, according to On3 Sports.
Anderson suffered the injury on Saturday night in Tuscaloosa where he was helped off of the field in the third quarter before being carted to the locker room.
The Oklahoma Sooners transfer was ultimately seen on the sidelines in the fourth quarter out of uniform while moving on crutches.
According to On3 Sports, an MRI is scheduled for Sunday where the LSU program will then figure out the severity of the injury.
“He was gone from the game, and I think he was going to get some X-rays,” LSU interim head coach Frank Wilson said following the game. “I’m not sure beyond that, though.”
Anderson, a first-year Tiger, transferred in over the offseason as one of LSU's top signees via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
The 6-foot-4 wideout set the Oklahoma freshman record for touchdown receptions with 10 in 2023. His 798 receiving yards that year rank No. 2 in Oklahoma history for a freshman.
In two years with the Sooners, Anderson appeared in 17 games with six starts, all coming as a redshirt freshman in 2023. Anderson missed the entire 2024 season with an injury.
Anderson earned Freshman All-America honors from The Athletic in 2023 and was twice named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week. He had three 100-yard games with a career-high 120 yards on three receptions against Tulsa. All three of his receptions against Tulsa went for touchdowns.
Now, Anderson's future remains in doubt with the Tigers in 2025 with a knee injury potentially set to sideline him across the final three games.
LSU has matchups against the Arkansas Razorbacks, Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, and Oklahoma Sooners to close out the season.
Up next for the Bayou Bengals is a matchup against Arkansas in Tiger Stadium with LSU looking to snap a three-game losing skid - including losses in four out of the program's last five games. Kickoff is set for 11:45 a.m. CT.
