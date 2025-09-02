LSU Football Wide Receiver Suffers Fractured Hand, Set to Miss Week 2 Matchup
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers attacked the NCAA Transfer Portal during the offseason after adding 18 newcomers via the free agent market.
There has been a routine philosophy for the LSU coaching staff in stacking talent from Louisiana with the transfer portal evaluation process being much of the same.
During the winter window, LSU added Florida State wide receiver Destyn Hill after making the move to Baton Rouge after two seasons in Tallahassee.
The New Orleans (La.) native has had a unique college path to this point, but is now back in his home-state where he's impressed the LSU coaching staff to this point.
"I think first of all we're well aware of him. In particular, Coach Wilson was well aware of him in terms of what he accomplished at Edna Karr. I remember him. I remember I came in, and we really didn't have enough time to get into the recruiting process," Kelly said in March.
"We were kind of late with him. This was always something that I felt like if he was interested in transferring, we were going to be receptive. So, that was able to come to fruition. We've had great success with Brice Brown's players from Edna Karr.
"Adding another quality player to that position that's from the state of Louisiana, that didn't seem to be a hard one for me to solve. Now, as it relates to the depth in the room, I think what's important to understand is each one of them brings something different to the table.
"He's got good size, and he's got physicality. I think he's got to continue to use that as he continues to learn the offense. Once he's comfortable within the offensive structure, he's got the skills to be a very productive SEC player. But he is physical, can help us in that perspective. Again, another guy that's coming off of a knee injury that I think is only going to be better."
Now, Hill has suffered another injury after fracturing his left hand, Kelly confirmed on Tuesday.
The first-year Tiger has already undergone surgery, LSU's shot-caller revealed, where he's put a plate in the injured hand.
Hill will be out for Week 2, but there is optimism that he could return for Week 3 when the Tigers host Billy Napier and the Florida State Seminoles.
He will be in a soft cast that allows him to make plays, according to Kelly.
LSU will return to action on Saturday night at Tiger Stadium with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. CT against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Season Outlook: Predicting Brian Kelly and the Tigers Record in 2025
Nation's No. 1 Wide Receiver, Elite Five-Star LSU Football Commit on 'Flip Watch'
LSU Football Depth Chart Predictions: Projecting the Starters Against Clemson Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.