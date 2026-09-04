LSU in Process of Adding Former Denver Broncos CB After Court Ruling

A Baton Rouge court just ruled in favor of LSU in regards to adding former professional players Dae’Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris to its roster.

Now, after legally being able to add players who spent time this offseason with NFL teams, LSU is aiming to add former Utah and Denver Bronco corner back Blake Cotton.

The court proceedings that made this possible lasted nearly all day in Baton Rouge, beginning at 11 a.m. CT. The court called SEC commissioner Greg Sankey to the stand, as well as Wright and Harris.

What Could LSU Be Getting in Blake Cotton?

Nov 22, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Jaron Tibbs (12) is tackled by Utah Utes cornerback Blake Cotton (16) during the first half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cotton played his college ball at UC Davis for three seasons before spending his fourth season of eligibility at Utah.

The 6-foot-2 corner played in 13 games last season, earning eight starts. He recorded 30 tackles, two tackles for loss and seven pass breakups.

Cotton went undrafted in April, then did well enough on the field for the Broncos to sign him June 18, which followed camp practices on June 16 and 17.

He landed in Denver after attending rookie minicamps with the Tennessee Titans and the Carolina Panthers but wasn’t offered a deal by either. Then two weeks before Denver’s mandatory minicamp, he was asked to join the Broncos.

Cotton is a major addition to a room that LSU needs desperate depth help at.

Cotton’s experience will also be useful as the team navigates the season with a young and under-staffed corner back room.

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