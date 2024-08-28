LSU LT Will Campbell: LSU Football vs. USC Will Be a "Fistfight"
LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell had the perfect word to describe what to expect come Sunday against the USC Trojans in Week 1.
The veteran left tackle knows it's strictly business once the Tigers hop on their flight to Las Vegas later this week in hopes of the program winning its first season opener since 2019.
“We know what we’re there for. It’s not to go to Caesars Palace. It’s to get in a fistfight," Campbell said on Tuesday.
Campbell, a projected Top 10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, has high expectations for both himself and the Bayou Bengals in 2024. There's one goal in mind: Win a National Championship.
When asked of his personal goals this fall he had one statement: “Win a national championship. That’s it.”
Now, LSU will look to start the 2024 season on the right foot against a USC group that attains several similarities.
Campbell said down with reporters on Tuesday to talk Week 1, 2024 goals and more:
Setting the Tone and Winning Week 1
“There are a lot of players and coaches here that have not done what we were supposed to do. It’s not a good way to start the season off. It sets the tone the wrong way and we know we have to come out and start fast. The previous seasons it took us weeks to build up to our potential, we have to come out rolling this year and everyone in the building knows that.”
What Happens in Vegas, Stays in Vegas
“That’s not what we’re there for. We’re there to play football. I’m not there for all the other stuff. The only time I’m going to Vegas is to play football. Everybody knows we’re going there for one reason only. We aren’t going to Caesars Palace, we’re going to play USC.”
Leading the Program by Example
“I will always talk in the interviews, but growing up I was never a guy that wanted to be the 'rah-rah' guy. I wanted to lead by the way I worked the way I approached every day and the way I played.
"I knew the next step for me as a leader and for this team was for me to be more vocal. I still won’t be loud every single day, but when I do say something, people need to listen, because I won’t say something if it doesn’t need to be said.”
New-Look USC Trojans
“USC is a good football team and it’s somebody we’re not very familiar with. They got a new defensive coordinator, new playmakers, and we know we have to come out and execute and play our style of football. If we do that, we’ll be fine.”
Garreett Nussmeier's Opportunity
“I’m excited for him. In this era of college football guys are quick to pick up and leave and he’s done the opposite. He’s put his head down and worked to get himself better and lead this team even when he wasn’t the starter.
"He’s one of the most explosive players in the country and I think he’s going to show that. He takes pride in commanding our offense and I’m just excited for him. He deserves everything that’s going to come his way.”
National Media "Sleeping" on the Tigers in 2024
“I like the underdog. I’ll take that every time. Nobody is expecting what they’re about to see on Sunday night. We’re excited for it. Everybody in this building knows what we have here, but the country doesn’t know what we have. I want everyone to keep asking because they’re going to be [surprised] when it happens and it’s what we expected.”
