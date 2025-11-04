LSU Names Wade Rousse As University President Amid Football Coaching Search
Wade Rousse has been named the next president of LSU where he will depart McNeese State and make his way to Baton Rouge.
As the Tigers look to fill multiple positions amid the program's head football coaching search, step one is now complete for the university as Rousse earns the gig as the next president.
"I think having Louisiana ties, it's not essential, but I think it's important. Not only from the political landscape, but also from the corporate side," Rousse said this week.
"I've been through the research process and I understand the research process and I understand the brilliance it takes to be a part of that research process, but this is about leadership," Rousse added.
For Rousse, the opportunity to learn from schools across the state has helped his case where he will look to get structure in place in Baton Rouge.
"I've been trying to pick up as much research as I can on the entire system. I've been visiting campuses. I've been trying to hit the ground running, and it becomes over and over obvious to me that there's sort of a weird setup here. To me, to have both of those positions compressed, really, maybe do it a disjustice for the outlying campuses, so I think it's really important that we revisit the structure and let the president be the president over everything," Rousse said.
"My first priority is going to be very aggressive in trying to get structure in place. Second thing is obviously you're going to have to go on this crazy listening tour from what's going to be nine campuses pretty soon, and trying to gain trust as quickly as you can. It's going to take some time," Rousse said.
Now, Rousse has been named president of LSU with multiple tasks ahead after being appointed on Tuesday.
"Our team's success at McNeese has been recognized and celebrated across Louisiana. In recent weeks, several higher education leaders and stakeholders have encouraged me to consider pursuing the presidency of Louisiana State University," Rousse said.
"My love for McNeese runs deep, but my goal has always been to make the greatest possible impact on higher education in my home state. LSU plays a pivotal role in shaping Louisiana's higher education landscape and overall well-being, and I can confirm that I am thoughtfully exploring this opportunity."
