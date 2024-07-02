LSU Football Newcomer Profile: Five-Star DL Dominick McKinley Ready to Wreak Havoc
LSU freshman defensive tackle Dominick McKinley arrived in Baton Rouge this summer with lofty expectations after signing with the Tigers as the No. 1 prospect in Louisiana.
McKinley, one of the top defensive tackles in America, revealed his commitment to Brian Kelly and Co. on New Years Eve before putting pen to paper during February's signing period.
The recruitment of McKinley was a rollercoaster ride after remaining firm to his Texas A&M pledge, but with LSU continuing to chip away, the Bayou Bengals got it done down the stretch.
Now, after making his way to campus as a summer enrollee, McKinley is in Death Valley with an opportunity to see the field during year one in the purple and gold.
For Kelly and defensive line coach Bo Davis, the addition of McKinley quickly became a critical move due to lack of depth within the interior defensive line.
The top prospect in the Bayou State has turned heads during his first few weeks with the program and his work in the weight room throughout the spring has paid off.
The freshman phenom hovered around the 275-285 pound range during his senior year of high school with Acadiana (La.), but has bulked up significantly this offseason.
McKinley is now listed at 6-foot-6, 316 pounds heading into his first season with the Bayou Bengals.
It's plain and simple: McKinley is expected to take snaps during his first season in Baton Rouge due to depth issues and the Tigers have been pleased with his development so far.
He hit the weight room with force during the spring on his own and carried his momentum once enrolling at LSU during the summer.
According to a source, McKinley has been impressive this offseason and gelling with his teammates quickly.
The transition to SEC ball is challenging for any position group, but when it comes to the defensive line, it's a significant adjustment.
For McKinley, he'll be expected to take significant snaps down the stretch of the season.
LSU added McKinley and transfers Jay'Viar Suggs (Grand Valley State) and Gio Paez (Wisconsin) this offseason in order to add depth up front.
Veteran defensive lineman Jacobian Guillory can be pencilled in as a starter, but who is alongside him for Week 1 agaisnt USC will be a piece to monitor.
We'll see McKinley, Suggs and Paez battle it out for the second defensive tackle slot with offensive lineman turned defensive lineman Kimo Makeneole also entering the mix.
Despite McKinley having lofty expectations, the LSU staff will remain patient with his development this year. Yes, he'll take key snaps during fall camp with an opportunity to carve out a role, but his technique will be an important piece to monitor under Bo Davis.
Look for the freshman phenom to make an immediate impact in his first season with the Tigers with an impressive staff monitoring his progression heading into the fall.
Other LSU News:
History Made: Angel Reese Sets WNBA Record, Rewriting History Books
LSU Football Recruiting Review: Tigers Secure Several Commitments in June
Ex-No. 1 Pick JaMarcus Russell Fired as Coach, Faces Lawsuit
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Country: @LSUCountry_FN for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.