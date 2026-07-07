LSU Offensive Duo Will Be Playing With a Chip on Their Shoulder With Latest Rankings

The LSU Tigers are preparing for what could be one of the most memorable seasons in the program's history.

It will be a fresh start as new head coach Lane Kiffin looks to bring the Tigers back to the national spotlight as one of the top teams in the country. Unlike most new head coaches, Kiffin already has high expectations in his first season in Baton Rouge.

After bringing in one of the best transfer portal classes, many believe the Tigers can already compete on the national stage. Recently, J.D. PicKell of On3 created a list of the top ten best quarterback/wide receiver duos in the country. While a Tigers duo did make the list, it isn't a wide receiver that will be new quarterback Sam Leavitt's favorite target this season.

A Can't Miss Attraction

ASU Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) warms up before the game against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 25, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

PicKell chose Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt and tight end Trey'Dez Green as the ninth-best offensive dup in the country heading into the 2026 season.

A lot of the talk this offseason has been about how Leavitt will flourish in Kiffin's offense this season. While there has been some praise about what Green brings to the table, a tight end is never going to grab the headlines like a quarterback can. Still, Green may easily be the best offensive weapon Coach Kiffin has this season.

Green dealt with a knee injury at the start of the 2025 season, but had he not had that issue, the Tigers tight end could have potentially had a historic season for the program. In 11 games last season, Green had 33 receptions, 433 receiving yards, and seven touchdown receptions.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leavitt is coming into what should be a great scenario, but there is still going to be a learning curve for the new Tigers quarterback. Not that he can't handle it, but having a trustworthy target like Green is going to go a long way for a quarterback who will need to find that chemistry with his offensive weapons.

Both talents are coming off seasons where injuries threw a wrench in their plans. If the duo can stay on the field this season, which nothing says they can't, there's a good chance that by December this top ten list will look a whole lot different.

Leavitt and Green have some ground to make up if they want to be the best duo in the country. That has to be music to Coach Kiffin's ears.

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