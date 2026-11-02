LSU's Offensive Line Will Decide How Much Freedom Lane Kiffin Has Against Alabama

LSU will face one of its biggest tests of the season when Alabama visits Tiger Stadium on Nov. 7. While much of the attention will be on Lane Kiffin and the Tigers' offensive playmakers, the performance of the offensive line could determine how much of the playbook is at Kiffin’s disposal.

Through eight games, LSU has shown the ability to produce in passing game while also establishing a productive rushing attack. The Tigers are averaging 192 rushing yards per game, giving Kiffin a foundation to work with heading into the matchup.

However, Alabama presents a different challenge. The Tide have recorded 20 sacks through their first eight games. LSU will need to protect quarterback Sam Leavitt while creating enough movement in the running game to keep Alabama from focusing primarily on the pass.

Pass Protection Will Determine LSU's Downfield Opportunities

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) blocks Mississippi Rebels defensive end Kam Franklin (5) during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest factors in LSU's offensive approach will be how well the offensive line handles Alabama's pass rush.

Leavitt has shown the ability to make plays through the air, including a strong performance against Auburn. In the Tiger Bowl, he completed 32 of 45 passes for 387 yards and three touchdowns. That performance showed what LSU's passing game can accomplish when Leavitt has opportunities and time to work downfield.

Maintaining that level of production against Alabama will depend on the offensive line's ability to hold up in pass protection.

If LSU consistently gives Leavitt time in the pocket, Kiffin will have more playbook open to him. The Tigers can stretch the field, attack different areas of the secondary and force Alabama to account for multiple threats in the passing game.

But, if Alabama consistently generates pressure, LSU could have to adjust its approach. Quick passes, screens and shorter routes could become more important as Kiffin looks to get the ball out of Leavitt's hands before the pass rush can disrupt the play.

LSU's Run Blocking Could Create More Opportunities

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers running back Dilin Jones (13) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pass protection will be important, but LSU's ability to run the football could be just as significant.

The Tigers are averaging 192 rushing yards per game this season, providing another way for Kiffin to keep the offense balanced. Establishing the running game against Alabama would make it more difficult for the Tide to focus their attention on Leavitt and the passing attack.

Effective run blocking could also help LSU stay ahead of the chains and create more manageable situations on third down. If the Tigers can consistently gain yards on early downs, Kiffin will have more flexibility when deciding whether to run the football or attack through the air.

However, if the offensive line struggles to create running lanes, LSU could become more dependent on Leavitt and the passing game. That would give the Alabama front more of a chance to disrupt the game.

The Tigers will need their interior blockers and offensive tackles to work together, maintain their assignments and create enough space for the running backs to find opportunities.

Kiffin Must Have Multiple Options Against Alabama

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin during warm ups before Auburn Tigers take on LSU Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LSU does not have to abandon its aggressive offensive approach to deal with Alabama's defense. Instead, the Tigers will need to find ways to use different parts of the offense without becoming predictable.

If the offensive line can provide consistent protection and establish the run, Kiffin will have more freedom to use his full playbook. LSU could mix in downfield passes, play-action, screens and designed running plays to keep Alabama's defense from settling into one approach.

The challenge will be maintaining that balance throughout the game. Alabama's defensive front can make it difficult for an offense to stay on schedule, particularly when it can generate pressure from multiple positions.

Kiffin and his staff will need to recognize when additional protection is necessary without taking too many receivers out of the passing game. The offensive line will have an important role in making those decisions easier by limiting pressure and giving Leavitt enough time to operate.

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