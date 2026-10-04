LSU Pulled Out a Major Weapon During the McNeese State Game

LSU scored a total of nine touchdowns in the Week 5 matchup against McNeese State, while holding the in-state neighbor to only two scores.

The offensive production came from both starters, second team and third teams, being able to get as many players as much playing time and opportunities as possible.

One player got the ultimate offensive opportunity, shocking fans with a sneaky rushing touchdown that made him a known weapon on both sides of the ball.

The Tactical Touchdown

Oct 3, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers defensive tackle Deuce Geralds (99) rushes in for a touchdown against the McNeese Cowboys during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into the third quarter, LSU was up 35 - 0 against McNeese, with a lot of football left to play. After moving the ball downfield, the Tigers decided to kick off the half with a play-call no one saw coming.

The Tigers get a 1st & goal, with Landen Clark in at quarterback. Then defensive tackle Deuce Gerlads comes onto the field.

After a direct snap to Geralds, he scores his first LSU touchdown and becomes the first player in program history to have both a sack and an offensive touchdown in one game.

This isn't anything new to Geralds. As he told the media, he used to run the ball and take down quarterbacks in high school.

"In high school, I used to run the ball a lot. I had times when I scored multiple touchdowns and had sacks in games. So it was really nothing new to me. But being in Tiger Stadium doing it, that's like that's different right there," said Geralds.

That's what made him such a top-ranked recruit coming out of high school, being able to be a very versatile athelte with that kind of experience.

Most of the time, when someone is known as a 'dual-threat athlete,' it's not referring to being an unstoppable force in both the end zone and the trenches.

The Next Broken Record

Sep 12, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers defensive tackle Deuce Geralds (99) sacks Louisiana Tech Bulldogs quarterback Blake Baker (5) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it's confirmed that Geralds holds the record for having the rare stat of a sack and offensive touchdown in the same four quarters, there's still more records that he has his eyes on.

The true freshman tells the media he is heading for the freshman sack record, trying to top the current record of 7.5 sacks, held by former linebacker Harold Perkins Jr.

"I definitely want to go get that. I want to go crush that record," said Geralds.

Geralds already has five sacks this year. And it's not even the midway point of the season.

He's already establishing himself as a household name at LSU, while being a threat that now both offenses and defense must watch out for.

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