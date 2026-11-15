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LSU Wasted A Legendary Performance From Ty Benefield

One standout star on the defense had a legacy game, but LSU couldn't keep up on the scoreboard
Brooke Benedict|
Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers safety Ty Benefield (2) reacts after a pass breakup during the third quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers safety Ty Benefield (2) reacts after a pass breakup during the third quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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LSU Tigers

While Saturday's loss to Texas still stings for LSU fans and players, there is still well-deserved recognition to give to one defensive star after last night's defeat.

LSU's defense has been one of the top-ranked units in the league, leading the nation with sacks and forming a suffocating pass-rush defense.

But there's one star from the secondary who outperformed in the Texas game, making the scoreboard hurt even more.

The Turnover & Tackle Rate

LSU safety Ty Benefield sacks Texas quarterback Arch Manning
Nov 14, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) rushes as Louisiana State Tigers safety Ty Benefield (2) defends during the second quarter at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Safety Ty Benefield's previous school, the Boise State Broncos, secured a blowout win last night in the spotlight of ESPN's game of the week, he was winning on LSU's defense.

He continued to disrupt Texas' passing game, picking off Texas quarterback Arch Manning twice, returning the first one 30 yards to the 7-yard line and allowing LSU to score its second touchdown of the game. His second came from a deep ball, ending the Longhorns' drive quickly.

Benefield also recorded eight total tackles against the Longhorns, with three solo and five assisted, recording one sack.

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Interestingly enough, these were the exact same numbers the safety put up against Alabama, the loss in Week 10, where the Tigers couldn't hold on to win the game.

Benefield's abilities have made a major impact on the secondary all season long. Recording his season-high tackles and interceptions in the team's most important games of the season is how you tell where potential is in college football.

But unfortunately, that potential couldn't hold onto a win for LSU, no matter how many times Benefield disrupted the offense himself.

As a senior who celebrated senior night before his dominant performance last night, the loss to Texas could be his last memory playing in Tiger Stadium. After the game, the safety showed the media his emotions, especially when talking about safety Tamarcus Cooley, as the two have formed a genuine friendship this season.

"I told them (the team) I wouldn't want to be anywhere else with anybody else. And I stand by that, no matter if it's a win or a loss," said Benefield.

Unfortunately, his performance against the Longhorns and Manning wasn't enough for the defense to hang on to the entire game, as the last-minute lead took the scoring chances away.

As he finishes out his senior year with two SEC road games, the safety can continue to disrupt passing lanes and record season-high tackles, hopefully enough to win on the scoreboard.

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Brooke Benedict
BROOKE BENEDICT

Brooke Benedict is a junior at LSU with a major in Print Journalism and a minor in Sports Studies. She’s originally from Boulder, Colorado and enjoys how sports bring people together. She has spent one semester as a sports columnist for the LSU student newspaper, and is excited to continue her LSU sports reporting career with On SI.

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